[factbox:-athletics-events-strike-by-the-coronavirus-epidemic]

February 27, 2020

(Reuters) – The following is a list of worldwide athletics functions hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

ATHLETICS

The Entire world Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until finally subsequent calendar year. Globe Athletics is doing work with organizers on a date to host the biennial celebration in 2021.

A mixed relay Olympic triathlon qualification party to be held in the Chinese city of Chengdu in Could was moved to Valencia in Spain, the Worldwide Triathlon Union stated.

A few Asian Cup gatherings, a single in Taiwan and two in China, scheduled for March and April have also been postponed.

RUGBY

The Irish Rugby Football Union has postponed the country’s Six Nations fixture towards Italy thanks to the virus outbreak in northern Italy. The recreation was scheduled to choose put in Dublin on March seven.

SOCCER

Four Serie A game titles scheduled to have taken location on Feb. 23 in northern Italy have been canceled. The affected game titles have been: Inter Milan v Sampdoria, Atalanta v Sassuolo, Verona v Cagliari and Torino v Parma.

Leading-flight matches can go ahead behind shut doors in regions impacted by the outbreak immediately after the government agreed to a ask for from the country’s soccer federation.

Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese golf equipment Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed.

Guangzhou and the Shanghai clubs will sign up for the competitors in April, with their team matches thanks to be played in May perhaps.

Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG ended up owing to perform absent at Perth Glory and Sydney FC but Australian officials sought to reschedule matches soon after their government imposed a travel ban on foreign nationals arriving from China.

China’s 2022 Earth Cup qualifiers in opposition to Maldives at property and Guam away in March will be moved to Buriram, Thailand. The game will be played guiding closed doorways, as requested by the Thai govt.

Vietnam stated it would not enable sporting activities events to be hosted in February, which means home AFC Cup team phase matches for Ho Chi Minh Town and Than Quang Ninh will be switched to absent fixtures.

The Chinese Soccer Affiliation claimed domestic online games at all ranges would be postponed.

The AFC reported preliminary stage matches of the East Zone of the AFC Cup 2020 were postponed by two months to recommence on April 7 because of to vacation curbs.

The AFC claimed it was hunting at different dates for the women’s Olympic qualifying playoff in between China and South Korea which is scheduled to be played on March 6 and 11.

South Korea’s specialist soccer league has postponed the commence of its new year. The league also asked its four groups in the AFC Champions League to keep game titles driving closed doors.

Japan’s J League postponed seven Levian Cup matches scheduled for Feb. 26 and all domestic games by way of the initial fifty percent of March.

Components A person

The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai established for April 19 has been postponed by the governing overall body FIA and System A single.

Authorities will weigh possible different dates later on this year.

Components E

The all-electric powered Method E motor racing collection deserted programs for a race in Sanya, on China’s Hainan island, on March 21.

TENNIS

The International Tennis Federation moved the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event that includes China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan out of the Chinese town of Dongguan to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) in Kazakhstan.

But the Feb. four-8 party was later on postponed following Kazakhstan declined to serve as substitute hosts.

China forfeited a Davis Cup tie since its men’s group ended up not able to vacation to Romania for the March 6-7 playoff.

The women’s Xi’an Open up tennis tournament, scheduled for April 13-19, was canceled and the WTA stated it was checking the scenario with several occasions scheduled to take position in China in the next fifty percent of the time.

Desk TENNIS

The environment championship to be held in Busan, South Korea, from March 22-29 has been pushed again provisionally to June 21-28.

BADMINTON

The 2020 German Open up, which was to be held in Muelheim an der Ruhr from March three-8 and is an Olympic qualifier, has been canceled, the Badminton Earth Federation reported.

The 2020 Polish Open up, yet another Olympic qualifier scheduled to be held in Krakow from March 26 to 29 has been postponed and will now drop outside the Olympic qualification period of time, the Polish Badminton Affiliation reported.

The Feb. 25-March 1 China Masters match in Hainan was postponed following a number of gamers withdrew.

The BWF explained it hoped the flagship Badminton Asia Championships could even now go in advance in Wuhan from April 21-26.

The Vietnam International Problem has been put back from next month to June by the Badminton Entire world Federation and will no for a longer period provide as a qualifying celebration for the Tokyo Olympics. The tournament was due to acquire spot from March 24 to 29.

Pace SKATING

The Worldwide Skating Union (ISU) has indefinitely postponed subsequent month’s shorter monitor pace skating earth championships in South Korea.

The governing physique stated the March 13-15 function in Seoul cannot be staged on the planned dates and the “uncertain worldwide development” of the virus and logistical concerns had produced it tricky to announce new dates or relocate it.

BOXING

The Global Olympic Committee introduced Jordan as hosts of the boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania following an occasion in Wuhan was canceled. It will now take area in Amman from March 3 to 11.

AIBA canceled it’s European Forum scheduled for Feb. 29 in Assisi, Italy, because of to the quarantine constraints in some areas of the country which could final for weeks.

Golfing

The women’s LPGA golf tour canceled the March 5-8 Blue Bay match to be held on Hainan.

The tour also canceled the Honda LPGA Thailand function in Pattaya and the HSBC Women’s Globe Championship in Singapore.

Italian golfers Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari have been reinstated to the Oman Open up on Thursday after withdrawing a day previously when Gagli exhibited flu-like indications.

Molinari experienced been sharing a lodge place with Gagli and equally gamers ended up analyzed for coronavirus and quarantined as a precaution. They had been extra again to the Oman Open area just after the exams arrived back again destructive.

The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship in Pattaya, Thailand has been rescheduled for Oct. seven-10.

The PGA Tour Series-China postponed two qualifying tournaments and delayed the start of its 2020 campaign by two months, slicing the amount of standard period tournaments to 10 from 14.

The European Tour claimed the Maybank Championship (April 16-19 in Kuala Lumpur) and the Volvo China Open (April 23-26 in Shenzhen) experienced been postponed.

HOCKEY

Pro League matches concerning China and Australia, scheduled for March 14-15 in Changzhou, will not be played.

RUGBY SEVENS

The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the Entire world Rugby Sevens Series have been postponed from April to Oct.

VOLLEYBALL

A beach volleyball event, because of to be held from April 22 to 26 in Yangzhou, has been postponed until finally just after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

WEIGHTLIFTING

The Asian weightlifting championships has been relocated from Kazakhstan to neighboring Uzbekistan. The competition, scheduled for April 16-25, will be hosted in Tashkent.

Blended MARTIAL ARTS

Asian combined martial arts marketing Just one Championship will operate its Feb. 28 event in Singapore powering closed doors.

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar, Rohith Nair, Hardik Vyas and Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, and Frank Pingue in Toronto Modifying by Peter Rutherford/Ed Osmond)