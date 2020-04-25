Factories continue to be shut down for fear of Dana Raj due to restrictions on production.

New Delhi: Almost every second car sold in India has a Maruti brand. Not surprisingly, the country’s largest automaker is producing an average of 208 vehicles per hour at its three production facilities in Hariana and Gujarat until March 22.

However, since the country reached a complete and unprecedented deadlock that week, India’s Maruti Suzuki has been forced to shut down all its factories.

The lock has been partially lifted since this week, and Maruti is allowed to resume production at one of the Mansar units. But that hasn’t decided, though, that Mansar will own a third of Maruti’s entire production.

The story is similar for many car manufacturers, auto parts, textiles and other products available in large and small factories. They are now allowed by the government to lift the lock on the factory gates and start limited production, but they have not done so.

The reasons for this reluctance are different: for some, the availability of spare parts is problematic; for others, the fear of government action on even if a single worker concludes is a terrible COVID-19 infection.

Also, cases such as severe labor shortages due to the migrant crisis and broken supply chains are preventing the resumption of production activities for many sectors.

Martha’s RC chairman, Bahargava, said his company had not resumed production because of concerns about the availability of all the various components needed to assemble the car.

“All the components have to be in place for a car to be assembled. No car company makes all the parts on its own, and unless all the vendors work and there is a continuous supply, it will not be possible to assemble the car,” he said.

The close of nearly a month of nationwide closures and factory closures has taken a huge toll on India’s (and global) economy, with some predicting India’s negative GDP growth in the current fiscal year.

International forecasts also point to an unprecedented global recession, with a similar fate in many advanced economies.

Given this significant level of economic uncertainty, it was predicted that the lifting of part of the blockade in India, which will begin on April 20, would help restore limited economic activity.

Some factories have really opened and some work has started. For example, construction work has begun in a limited way, and work under MNREGA has begun in some states.

Factories that produce basic commodities such as Dal (pulse), Atta (flour) and other consumables have been opened. However, milk and medicine production continued even during quenching.

But factories in many parts of the world – which account for a large share of India’s production basket – are still closed and production is still suspended.

So, here is a question of how to revive economic activity in the short and medium term while protecting people from the spread of the crown.

Consider the Ludhiana case, which is the mainstay of the small-scale knitting garment industry and has nearly 15,000 units – 90% of which is in the small-scale section – producing a wide range of items including T-shirts, mufflers, jackets, knickers and coming soon.

Ludiana, the president of the Ludiana Knitting and Textile Club, said that only about 25 units of the units had started operating earlier this week after the lock lock restrictions were lifted. He added that what has been started is not yet producing the usual goods, but rather producing PPE kits.

“Even if this lock is completely removed today, where is our demand for continued production on a previous scale? Locking has started since the peak time of summer equipment for us. In addition to very low demand, the issue of transportation,” he said. “It’s appropriate. If the lock is completely removed, it will take at least three to six months to return to normal.”

The industry here is dependent on migrant workers, and these units pay workers a month off, despite the fact that they have no income during this period.

However, they are trying to keep the workers because the factories are largely closed and want time to pass.

Although labor shortages can be problematic for some intensive industries, strict regulations are enforced by some states, and small and small business owners are responsible for keeping workers safe from the virus, which is a major concern for young people. Scale section

Anil Bahardhaw, secretary general of the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises of India, said some state governments hold the local government (for example, in Uttar Pradesh) responsible for maintaining COVID-19.

“It’s good from an administrative point of view, but it can lead to harassment of employers. The new laws enable local authorities to imprison factories, to imprison employers. Our association has recently issued a consultation that “Its members should not rush to open factories and instead wait for more pragmatic guidelines.”

The association is looking for two million companies, of which 90% are small businesses and about 50% are rural.

Fearful of danda raj, a severe shortage of budget options for MSMEs, never consider RBI claims of injecting enough liquidity into the system and having deceptive banks to lend more to these companies.

Thus, fears of high access to local government, along with a lack of an ecosystem for selling products (lack of raw materials and logistical support) and a lack of funding, have closed small-scale industries in India.

The general consensus resulting from the manufacturing firms is closed for at least six or six months until the end of the term and is far from a complete resumption of production.

This can only happen if all parts of the production ecosystem are active and running, and only if the government comes up with a big financial stimulus to keep demand safe.