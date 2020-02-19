[factors-we-saw-right-now:-geralt-and-roach-are-ultimately-reunited-for-the-up-coming-time-of-the-witcher]

Starting to be Geralt is likely the ideal factor to materialize to Henry Cavill in his career since The Tudors and let us not overlook, he was Superman in several films which is much more than Brandon Routh ever obtained. Because joining The Witcher, I come to feel we have gotten to take pleasure in the British actor accomplishing the issues he is most effective at: staying silent, but charming.

He is particularly charming when he is all-around Geralt’s beloved horse. The actor shared a picture previously nowadays of the horse Zeus (pronounced Zey-oos) that plays Roach on The Witcher, indicating that season 2 creation has thoroughly kicked into equipment. It is a incredibly sweet instant that also got enthusiasts excited since if the stars are reunited (that means Cavill and Zeus) then season two of The Witcher just can’t be considerably at the rear of. Cavill’s enthusiasm for the function is infectious, and Zeus does not look to brain remaining again at perform.

(via Comicbook)

Orange is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco is launching a new podcast/series from Netflix called Brown Really like that is celebrating “Brown Like about reclaiming the Latinx narrative, self-appreciate, and empowerment.” It appears to be like like it is highlighting a wide range of Afro-Latinx people today as perfectly so a get all about. (via Vulture)

We eventually have some character posters for the next season of Umbrella Academy, which is however the finest version of the Darkish Phoenix Saga we’ve ever had. (by way of Comicbook)

the HBO nordic viking slash victorian time travel murder drama has a trailer! @kvanaren https://t.co/ICCXyvIR68 — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) February 19, 2020

A large amount of conversations arrived out when it came to Will from Stranger Matters and his sexuality, but his actor Noah Schnapp shared that right now there is actually very little “set in stone” about that factor of the character. (by way of CBR)

Ja’Net DuBois, 1 of the stars of Superior Moments, passed away in her snooze. (by way of CNN)

Distinctive: @Showtime has offered a pilot inexperienced light to a half-hour comedy from #UncutGems directors/co-writers Benny & Josh Safdie and @nathanfielder https://t.co/YvkYxjFgHr — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 18, 2020

What did you see nowadays?

