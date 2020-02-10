Factory fire threatens the worldwide supply of records

Visitors buy, sell and exchange thousands of records in a shopping mall in Gdansk.

Michal Fludra / NurPhoto via Getty

A fire at Apollo Masters, a manufacturing facility in Banning, California that is responsible for the supply of the master disc master record for the production of records, is reported to have devastating effects on the industry and threatening the worldwide supply of records.

“To my knowledge, this fire will pose a problem for the vinyl industry worldwide,” said Ben Blackwell, co-founder of Third Man Records, Pitchfork in an email. “There are only TWO companies in the world that manufacture coatings, and the other company, MDC in Japan, struggled to keep up with demand even before this development started.”

“I can imagine that this affects EVERYONE, not just third man pressing and third man mastering, but to what extent it remains to be seen,” he added. “I don’t want to be an alarmist. But I’m trying to be realistic, unlike Pollyannish.”

At Apollo Masters, no employees were injured in a fire, but the facility was completely destroyed. “We are currently unsure about our future and are considering options to deal with this difficult time,” the company’s website said.

