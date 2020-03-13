Factory production increased in January in January, February decreases annually – business news

India’s factory output rose unexpectedly in January, while retail inflation eased in February amid fears that the Covid-19 outflow could affect the fragile economic recovery of Asia’s third largest economy.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NSO) announced on Thursday that the Industrial Production Index (IIP) rose 2% in January from 0.1% a month ago, while retail inflation dropped to 6.58% in February from 7.59% in the previous month. A fall in inflation could open space for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to support monetary policy to boost the economy.

UBS on Thursday lowered India’s growth forecast for the fiscal year21 to 5.1% from 5.6% estimated earlier. “While the number of reported Covid-19 cases in India is still modest, we believe that fear and uncertainty over its impact could worsen short-term consumer sentiment and therefore domestic demand. Impact on production due to lack of inputs in several sectors, including electronics, pharmaceuticals, automobiles or reduced external demand to slow global growth, would also have an impact on India’s growth forecasts. This, coupled with weak credit momentum, can significantly curb growth in the domestic market over the next two quarters, ”he warned.

Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday revised India’s growth projections from 5.4% to 5.3% in 2020 for the second time in a month, saying that a large and long-lasting decline as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic will reduce the momentum of the country’s growth.

The recovery in factory production was driven by an increase in manufacturing activity, which increased by 1.5%, while the revival was also contributed by electricity (3.1%) and mining (4.4%).

Among items based on use, recovery was led by intermediate goods (15.8%), while capital goods (-4.3%) were weaker for the 13th consecutive month.

The items that registered the fastest growth in January include active pharmaceutical ingredients; mild steel plates; separators incorporating a decanter centrifuge; electric heaters and steel pipes and tubes.

The reduction in retail inflation was driven by a decline in plant inflation to 31.6% in February from 50.2% in January. With Brent crude oil prices down 5.5% to $ 33.8 a barrel on Thursday, easing gas and diesel prices could reduce inflation pressure in the coming months.

