Facts about 2020 that annoy 90-year-olds – Up News Info

a)

First, the year 2050 is as close to us today as it was in 1990:

two)

And 2020 is until 1995 and 1995 is until 1970:

3)

Speaking of 1995, it was when these two classics were released (yes, both have a quarter of a century!):

4)

And 25 years ago Casper pronounced this iconic line:

5)

Today we are closer to the opening of the Nickelodeon time capsule than when it was buried:

commons.wikimedia.org

The time capsule was buried in 1992, 28 years ago, and will not open until 2042, that is within 22 years. And yes, 50 years has passed.

6)

And while we are busy, the launch of The lionking I was closer to the separation of the Beatles than now:

Pierre Manevy / Getty Images

The lionking It was released in 1994, while the Beatles were dissolved 24 years earlier, in 1970. Today we are 26 years away from 1994.

7)

And these classics for 90s children were launched closer to the moon landing … THE LANDING OF THE MOON!

Do you want to feel old? Jurrasic Park, Mrs. Doubtfire, Aladin, Home Alone (1 & 2) and Wayne’s World were released closer to the moon landing than today.

12:08 PM – 05 Jul 2018

8)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris) is now BIGGER than Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding) then Saved by the bell released He will also play the authority figure at the restart!

NBC / Getty Images, Nbc / Getty Images

Dennis was barely 39 years old when the show premiered in 1989, while Mark-Paul is 45 years old today.

9)

Jonathan Taylor Thomas is now Tim Allen’s age when he first played Home improvement:

ABC Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty

JTT is 38 years old, that was the same age that Tim was then Home improvement released in 1991.

10)

And, crazy to believe, but Sam Neill (who played Alan Grant) is now older than Richard Attenborough when he played John Hammond in Jurassic Park:

Universal images / Getty images

Sam is 72 years old today, while Richard was 69 years old (70 years old) when the movie premiered in 1993.

eleven)

This year is 20 years ago Boy meets world finished …

ABC / Disney / Getty Images

12)

… Y Malcolm in the middle started:

20thcentfox / © 20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

13)

You sing ‘Independent Women Pt. 1, quot; by Destiny & # 39; s Child …

… or “Bye Bye Bye, quot; from NSYNC today would be like someone singing a 1980 song in 2000:

14)

Speaking of NSYNC, they have been in “hiatus” for 18 years, which is more than twice the length that they were actually a band:

Scott Gries / Getty Images

This also means that some people born in the year they parted can vote this year!

fifteen.

And today’s teenagers don’t even know who they are:

sixteen.

Many of them have lived in a world where the Star Wars the prequels have always existed, which means that they probably all saw Star Wars films in numerical order:

17)

The same teenagers have always lived in a world where Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were not best friends …

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

18)

…The o.c. it was an old teen show …

19)

… and where is the Razr …

twenty one)

… and iPods have always existed:

22)

Speaking of iPods, today’s kids have NO idea what they are:

I tried to ask the second graders the mystery: “What happens when you put your iPod in the fridge, quot; and they said” what is an iPod? “

15:39 PM – 01 Jun 2018

2.3)

Unfortunately they have also lived in a world where these delicious drinks do not exist:

Betty Crocker / Pepsi

Both Squeezit and Pepsi Twist were discontinued in the early 00s.

24)

Yes The Sandlot It was made today and set the same number of years in the past, it would take place in 1989:

Columbia pictures

The film, which was released in 1993, was founded 31 years earlier in 1962.

25)

And like the classic tree The big cold It was recreated today, all the music used in it would be from the early 2000s:

I just did the math. If you restart The Big Chill today, all songs are from 2002 or so. People dance in the kitchen and prepare dinner for The Strokes and others.

06:35 PM – 04 Feb 2019

26)

Harry Potter is now older than during the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows:

Warner bros.

The epilogue took place 19 years later, when Harry was 36, and this year the character will be 40.

27)

This year we are further away from Britney Spears’ debut single than Madonna’s debut single when the two kissed each other at the 2003 VMAs:

Scott Gries / Getty Images

The first single from Madonna, “Everybody, quot;” was released in 1982, and in 2003 it lasted 21 years. This year we take 22 years off Britney’s debut single, “… Baby One More Time.”

28)

And finally, if you downloaded an MP3 from LimeWire in 2000 (and you still have it somewhere on a disc), it is now older than the first-year students going to university this fall:

reddit.com

Most first-year students who go to university this year were born in 2001 or 2002!

