Faherty makes a Mean Winter Parka and it’s $ 150 off

You’d never guess that this highly insulated parka is from Faherty, but crazier things happen all the time.

Huckberry

Say the word “Faherty” and we introduce ourselves in a poncho on the beach at sunset, with warm sand between our toes and a daiquiri in hand. After all, this is the mood with which the Faherty family has been processing their surf-inspired clothes from the start.

Unfortunately, there is a good chance that your world is a much less relaxed mix of snow, sleet and mud at the moment, but we’re happy to announce that Faherty now has an answer too. The brand’s Polar Fjord Puffer is not only an extremely cozy and environmentally friendly parka made from 100% post-consumer material, but also a discount of just under $ 150 for Huckberry.

A winter jacket from a surf brand? Yes, we know. But listen to the technical data for this product: It is packaged with ethically sound, recycled polyester instead of untreated polyester or down material. The adjustable hood and hem exceed the typical buffer and the details are comparable to your favorite outdoor brand The two-way zipper for lots of pockets.

Of course, this should not be brought up a mountain or into the Arctic. But in contrast to buffers from other equipment companies, this model is perfect for cities and warmer fjords due to its stylish selection of knitted cuffs to the anti-gloss exterior.

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.