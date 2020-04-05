FAI boss ‘happy’ to pay out McCarthy reward if Ireland get to Euros

FAI Interim Main Executive Gary Owens has mentioned that he would be delighted to “pay all the bonuses that folks deserve” if Ireland succeeds in qualifying for the European Championship finals up coming yr.

It has been documented that if newly appointed supervisor Stephen Kenny guides his crew by way of the participate in-offs then his predecessor McCarthy, soon after running the staff by way of ten competitive online games, would still be entitled to a qualification reward of all around €1 million.

That figure was not put to the CEO when he was queried about the existence of the reward in a radio job interview but in his reply he did make it crystal clear that the FAI would be adhering to the conditions of McCarthy’s agreement.

“We will honour Mick’s agreement but if we qualify for the Euros we won’t truly have a economic issue due to the fact it’s really rather beneficial for us to qualify and I’d be pleased to pay all the bonuses that people would should have if we get there, bearing in thoughts Mick obtained us to the participate in-offs,” he explained to Newstalk.

“The Euros are going to be large with four matches in Dublin up coming yr. It would be superb to get there and actually engage in matches right here.

The economical advantages for us are huge in that. It would appreciably assist us in dealing with the difficulties we have to offer with.

With Robbie Keane not included on Kenny’s new coaching ticket but still retaining a agreement with the FAI after remaining part of McCarthy’s backroom staff, there is even now uncertainty about what the former international’s foreseeable future role may possibly be.

Requested if Keane preferred to remain on in some position, Owens replied: “I really do not know, to be honest. We’re really open up to sitting down and conversing to Robbie about what part he might or might not perform in the Affiliation.

“We’re extremely open up-minded about that. But I never really want to go into that mainly because to be truthful that is a dialogue we ought to have with either Robbie himself or his agent.”

Robbie Keane with Mick McCarthy

And in an interview on RTÉ, the interim CEO added: “I wouldn’t rule him out. Robbie has been just one of our finest players ever. He would also have a ton to present.”

Owens exposed that he is hoping that Ireland’s deferred Euros participate in-off towards Slovakia requires place as late as November, in buy to give Stephen Kenny some valuable preparation sport-time with the senior squad.

“I’d like the enjoy-off as late as we can”, stated Owens. “We have been attempting to get the participate in-off in the November sequence, somewhat than in September or October.

“That would give Stephen and his team the chance to perform some friendlies and Nations League matches in advance of the enjoy-off. Most of the countries genuinely don’t want the first match back to be a play off in September. And we aid that.

“It’s likely to be a pretty fast paced and exciting time. You might be heading to have nine matches in the Autumn, adopted by the Earth Cup qualifiers next 12 months.”

Owens has also compensated tribute to outgoing supervisor McCarthy soon after the abrupt ending to his next spell in charge of the group.

“In the shorter time I have worked with him, I observed him to be really expert,” Owens informed FAI Tv. “In masses of ways, I’m sorry I am not heading to be performing with him in the long term. It truly is Stephen’s time, and we have to have to get proper at the rear of him and his new crew.”