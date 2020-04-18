FAI extend deadline for President and Vice President nominations

The FAI suggests they have extended the deadline for nominations to President and Vice President since of the impression of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The workplaces of President and Vice-President – at present held by Gerry McAnaney and Paul Cooke, respectively – are scheduled for election at the Association’s AGM in Galway on Saturday, July 25, and nominations for both equally positions were owing to close on Thursday, April 30.

But the FAI’s Impartial Chairperson, Roy Barrett, has now prepared to users confirming an extension of the nomination method “in gentle of the Covid-19 pandemic and the latest Govt lockdown.”

In a assertion, the FAI mentioned that Rule 19, Part B permits the Board to transform the day for the submission of finished nomination sorts for the position of President and Vice-President.

The assertion proceeds: “The Board will now ascertain a new day for nominations based mostly on Governing administration rules on the restriction of motion techniques which are at this time in area until May 5th at the earliest.

“The Unbiased Chairperson has also educated AGM users that an extension of the present lockdown outside of the end of Might could see the Board examine other ways in which nominations can be submitted. It could also result in other preparations for the AGM.”

The FAI also designs to convene an EGM as before long as limitations have been lifted, “when it will existing an Electoral Code to members which will set out eligibility requirements for the Board and the electoral procedure to be utilized at the 2020 AGM”.

In accordance to the Affiliation, do the job on the Electoral Code is continuing with the guidance of UEFA and FIFA.