Fairchild AFB airman checks good for COVID-19, overall health crisis issued

March 16, 2020

Connor Sarles

Posted: March 16, 2020 7:41 PM

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A Fairchild Air Power Foundation airman tested good for COVID-19, prompting the base to difficulty a community overall health crisis.

Colonel Derek Salmi manufactured the announcement on Facebook, reporting that the airman is at this time in self-isolation at property, and has been dealt with currently. Spokane wellbeing officers have also been notified.

The public health and fitness emergency declaration will allow “expanded authorities to best guard our foundation neighborhood as we carry on to mitigate the even further outcomes of this countrywide and world pandemic,” says Colonel Salmi.

Fairchild says they will changeover to a stability between community security and mission needs.

Colonel Salmi states that industry experts are continually assessing the coronavirus developments, and are operating with regional and regional wellness businesses.

“We are fully commited to offering the ideal probable details by way of equally general public affairs and command channels,” claimed Colonel Salmi, “and we enjoy your unbelievable efforts as we collectively work via these dynamic and difficult situations. Thank you!

