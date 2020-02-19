[Fairgrounds should direct Nashville’s response to local weather change | Viewpoint]

Shut Nashville SC host panel discussion at Nashville Underground The Tennessean

The cost savings from Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s good soccer stadium deal need to be applied to devote in extending the greenway, planting trees and restoring additional floodway.

All through the struggle more than demolishing outdated services at Fairgrounds Nashville, the removal of an previous setting up elsewhere on the home went largely unnoticed.

The developing sat future to Browns Creek, which operates by the Fairgrounds, and housed the county’s voting machines (that’s correct: our voting machines, in a floodway). The web site now is aspect of Fair Park, the 23-acre general public park designed by Metro financial investment quite a few many years back.

Good Park was envisioned with Browns Creek in head. Decades of inadequate organizing and industrial injury have turned Browns Creek into a caged animal, snarling and lashing out when provoked. It has a single of the most affordable flood levels in the county. It is so polluted that it sits on a federal “do not touch” listing. Our once-a-year neighborhood cleanups of the creek had to end, due to the fact we weren’t even supposed to go in it.

Honest Park is serving to undo that injury. The park’s multipurpose fields, which quickly will be programmed for leisure use, serve another critical purpose: to maintain Browns Creek’s overflows and switch them into groundwater. This method is performing as intended, and just in time, as our winter season months in the latest decades have witnessed unparalleled rainfall. New wildflowers and other indigenous crops along the creek have restored the riparian buffer, which guards the creek and filters rainwater.

Greener Fairgrounds saves taxpayers hundreds of dollars a month

There’s no lack of options for Metro to confront our local weather crisis head-on, with the Fairgrounds foremost the way.

In simple fact, a eyesight for a greener Fairgrounds is nothing at all new. Advocates for Fairgrounds preservation introduced a approach again in 2011 that, in accordance to The Tennessean’s coverage, “include[d] numerous environmentally friendly functions, this kind of as a tiny windmill farm, charging stations for electric autos and dozens of new trees.”

That plan also encouraged quite a few enhancements that have because come to pass, which includes a new expo middle and, certainly, a general public park.

Metro’s Environmentally friendly New Deal, handed last 12 months, phone calls for new solar arrays and the retrofitting of Metro services to cut down our reliance on fossil fuels. Presently, the new Fairgrounds amenities are preserving the town $12,000 a thirty day period in lowered utility expenditures. Now visualize if those people exact amenities ran completely on solar power manufactured onsite.

The new expo properties ended up developed to hold these kinds of solar panels now is the time to act.

Let us plant hundreds of trees at the Fairgrounds

We have eradicated acres of old pavement and compacted gravel in Stage I of Reasonable Park, turning a flood zone into inexperienced room and a key part of Browns Creek Greenway. The mayor’s business produced a great deal in securing an added $54 million in private funding for the stadium. By investing $7 million of individuals financial savings into Stage II of Reasonable Park, the greenway extension would be thoroughly funded, along with the restoration of yet another 23 acres of floodway.

Our metropolis nevertheless has the ambitious intention of 500,000 trees planted by 2050, which will need remarkable re-leafing of large civic homes. We should really plant hundreds of new trees all over and about the Fairgrounds, generating new green avenues and inviting community spaces.

Nashville SC and Main League Soccer will assist plant 250 trees close to Nissan Stadium ahead of the team’s Feb. 29 period opener. They need to do the identical at their long term dwelling at Fairgrounds Nashville in 2022.

With a unified neighborhood eyesight and a new comprehension of our climate crisis, Metro can set an case in point not just for Nashville, but the nation, in reimagining public houses. The Fairgrounds is already a chief in this regard. It is time to make it a legend.

Colby Sledge is the Metro Councilmember for District 17.

