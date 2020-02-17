[fairview-high’s-2019-football-award-winners]

CLOSE

The following Fairview High Yellow Jackets football squad members were presented with awards at the Annual FHS Football Awards Banquet held on January 10. Head Coach Chris Hughes presented each of the winners with a personalized team jacket.

Senior Easton Huddelston – #61, G/DE

2019 Senior Award

Senior Caleb Cox – #66, T/NG

2019 Senior Award

Junior Tyler Hungerford – #89, TE/NG

2019 Senior Award

Senior Zac Jameson – #32, RB/LB

2019 Senior Award

TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019

Senior Bradey Brackeen – #68, T/DT

2019 Senior Award

TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019

Senior Wesley Jean – #10, WR/DB

Record: 12 Receptions, 149 Yards, 1 Touch Down

MVP-Wide Receiver

TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019

Senior Brandon Scott – #63, G/DT

4 Time TSSAA Region 6 AAA Champions

Scholar Athlete Award

Most Dedicated Player

TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2018 / 2019

Senior Dillon Jewell – #6, WR/S

Record: 24 Tackles, 1 Int, Punting 38.6 Yard Average

MVP- Athlete

4 Time TSSAA Region 6 AAA Champions

2019 KHL Perseverance Award – FHS Alumni Kristian Harris-Lusk presented the award in recognition for overcoming multiple injuries and having the character, strength and desire to continue playing football at the highest level.

Senior Anakin King – #7, QB/LB

Record: 65 Completions, 1109 Yards, 19 Touch Downs

MVP-Offense

Team Captain

4 Time TSSAA Region 6 AAA Champions

TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2018 / 2019

2019 TSSAA Region 6AAA Quarterback of the Year

Senior Zach Derrick – #65, C/LB

MVP-Offensive Line

Team Captain

4 Time TSSAA Region 6 AAA Champions

Toughest Player Award

Senior Brayden Chapman – #73, T/DT

MVP-Offensive Line

Team Captain

4 Time TSSAA Region 6 AAA Champions

TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019

Senior Connor Lindsey – #70, G/DT

Record: 39 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 1 Rush, 1 Yard, 1 Touch Down

MVP-Defensive Lineman

4 Time TSSAA Region 6 AAA Champions

Team Captain

TSSAA 6AAA All-Region 2019 / 2017

Senior Garrett Wooten – #2, WR/S

Record: 31 Receptions, 635 Yards, 15 Touch Downs

MVP-Offense

2019 TSSAA 6AAA Wide Receiver of the Year

Senior Taylor Carroll – #5, WR/S

Most Dedicated Wide Receiver

4 Time TSSAA Region 6 AAA Champions

Senior, Skyler Wilson – #14, K/P

Record: 85 PAT, 64 Touchbacks

MVP-Special Teams-2018 / 2019

All Williamson County Team – 2018

Region 6AAA Most Valuable Kicker-2018 / 2019

TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2018 / 2019

Record Breaker – 2019 Most Touchbacks Career 64

Junior Logan Nardozzi – #22, RB/S

Record: 188 Carries, 1,778 Yards Rushing, 17 Touch Downs

MVP-Offense

TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019

2019 TSSAA 3A Mr. Football Semi-Finalist

2019 TSSAA 6AAA Offensive Player of the Year

2019 All Williamson County Running Back

Junior Brody Cox – #40, FB/LB

Record: 44 tackles, 1 sack, 266 All Purpose Yards, 4 Touch Downs

MVP-Athlete

TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019

2019 TSSAA 6AAA All Region – LB

Junior Bryce Fannin – #19, WR/CB

Record: 63 Tackles, 5 Interceptions

MVP-Defensive Back

2019 TSSAA 6AAA Defensive Back of the Year

Junior Jack Baker – #75, G/DE

MVP-Offensive Line

TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019

2019 TSSAA 6AAA All Region Guard

Junior Brian Kuhn #53, C/DE

Record: 35 Tackles, 9 Tackles for Loss

MVP-Defensive Line

TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019

2019 TSSAA 6AAA All Region DE

Sophomore Jacob Clevenger – #20, RB/LB

Record: 49 Tackles, 7 Tackles for Loss

MVP-Defense

2019 TSSAA 6AAA All-Region

Junior Logan Parsons – #9, FB/LB

Record: 63 Tackles, 1 Sack

MVP-Defense

TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019

TSSAA 6AAA All-Region LB 2019 / 2018

Senior Josh Cox

2019 Senior Award

Assistant of the Year

Senior Aaron Hughes

2019 Senior Award

Greatest Assistant of All Time

Head Coach Chris Hughes was presented with a Coach of the Decade award.

