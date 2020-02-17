[fairview-high’s-2019-football-award-winners]

CLOSE
The following Fairview High Yellow Jackets football squad members were presented with awards at the Annual FHS Football Awards Banquet held on January 10. Head Coach Chris Hughes presented each of the winners with a personalized team jacket.
Senior Easton Huddelston – #61, G/DE
2019 Senior Award
Senior Caleb Cox – #66, T/NG
2019 Senior Award
Junior Tyler Hungerford – #89, TE/NG
2019 Senior Award
Senior Zac Jameson – #32, RB/LB
2019 Senior Award
TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019
Senior Bradey Brackeen – #68, T/DT
2019 Senior Award
TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019
Senior Wesley Jean – #10, WR/DB
Record: 12 Receptions, 149 Yards, 1 Touch Down
MVP-Wide Receiver
TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019
Senior Brandon Scott – #63, G/DT
4 Time TSSAA Region 6 AAA Champions
Scholar Athlete Award
Most Dedicated Player
TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2018 / 2019
Senior Dillon Jewell – #6, WR/S
Record: 24 Tackles, 1 Int, Punting 38.6 Yard Average
MVP- Athlete
4 Time TSSAA Region 6 AAA Champions
2019 KHL Perseverance Award – FHS Alumni Kristian Harris-Lusk presented the award in recognition for overcoming multiple injuries and having the character, strength and desire to continue playing football at the highest level.
Senior Anakin King – #7, QB/LB
Record: 65 Completions, 1109 Yards, 19 Touch Downs
MVP-Offense
Team Captain
4 Time TSSAA Region 6 AAA Champions
TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2018 / 2019
2019 TSSAA Region 6AAA Quarterback of the Year
Senior Zach Derrick – #65, C/LB
MVP-Offensive Line
Team Captain
4 Time TSSAA Region 6 AAA Champions
Toughest Player Award
Senior Brayden Chapman – #73, T/DT
MVP-Offensive Line
Team Captain
4 Time TSSAA Region 6 AAA Champions
TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019
Senior Connor Lindsey – #70, G/DT
Record: 39 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 1 Rush, 1 Yard, 1 Touch Down
MVP-Defensive Lineman
4 Time TSSAA Region 6 AAA Champions
Team Captain
TSSAA 6AAA All-Region 2019 / 2017
Senior Garrett Wooten – #2, WR/S
Record: 31 Receptions, 635 Yards, 15 Touch Downs
MVP-Offense
2019 TSSAA 6AAA Wide Receiver of the Year
Senior Taylor Carroll – #5, WR/S
Most Dedicated Wide Receiver
4 Time TSSAA Region 6 AAA Champions
Senior, Skyler Wilson – #14, K/P
Record: 85 PAT, 64 Touchbacks
MVP-Special Teams-2018 / 2019
All Williamson County Team – 2018
Region 6AAA Most Valuable Kicker-2018 / 2019
TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2018 / 2019
Record Breaker – 2019 Most Touchbacks Career 64
Junior Logan Nardozzi – #22, RB/S
Record: 188 Carries, 1,778 Yards Rushing, 17 Touch Downs
MVP-Offense
TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019
2019 TSSAA 3A Mr. Football Semi-Finalist
2019 TSSAA 6AAA Offensive Player of the Year
2019 All Williamson County Running Back
Junior Brody Cox – #40, FB/LB
Record: 44 tackles, 1 sack, 266 All Purpose Yards, 4 Touch Downs
MVP-Athlete
TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019
2019 TSSAA 6AAA All Region – LB
Junior Bryce Fannin – #19, WR/CB
Record: 63 Tackles, 5 Interceptions
MVP-Defensive Back
2019 TSSAA 6AAA Defensive Back of the Year
Junior Jack Baker – #75, G/DE
MVP-Offensive Line
TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019
2019 TSSAA 6AAA All Region Guard
Junior Brian Kuhn #53, C/DE
Record: 35 Tackles, 9 Tackles for Loss
MVP-Defensive Line
TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019
2019 TSSAA 6AAA All Region DE
Sophomore Jacob Clevenger – #20, RB/LB
Record: 49 Tackles, 7 Tackles for Loss
MVP-Defense
2019 TSSAA 6AAA All-Region
Junior Logan Parsons – #9, FB/LB
Record: 63 Tackles, 1 Sack
MVP-Defense
TSSAA Region 6AAA All-Academic Team – 2019
TSSAA 6AAA All-Region LB 2019 / 2018
Senior Josh Cox
2019 Senior Award
Assistant of the Year
Senior Aaron Hughes
2019 Senior Award
Greatest Assistant of All Time
Head Coach Chris Hughes was presented with a Coach of the Decade award.
