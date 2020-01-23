Fairway to file for bankruptcy

divide

The Fairway grocery chain is in bankruptcy negotiations with Village Super Market Inc. to keep some stores open while Fairway is trying to sell the company, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday (January 22).

Village Super Market Inc., based in New Jersey, owns ShopRite. A representative from a Village Super Market company did not respond to requests for comment or comment from a Fairway spokesman, who differed from an earlier official statement that the company intended to cease operations, the news agency said.

Fairway has “been involved in a strategic process and expects to soon announce a value-maximizing transaction that will ensure day-to-day operations,” the company said. All 14 stores are open and Fairway lenders continue to “greatly support the company’s efforts,” said Fairway.

A new bankruptcy filing would be Fairway’s second since the company applied for Chapter 11 protection in 2016 for the first time because of too much debt and rival Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Fresh Direct.

In 1933, Nathan Glickberg founded the company, a fruit and vegetable stand that, according to the chain’s website, became a fairway and eventually settled on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The company added groceries and specialties in the 1970s, expanding its business and increasing the number of customers.

Fairway applied for its first bankruptcy protection three years after losing money steadily since going public in 2013. Another debt rescheduling took place in 2018 after further financial challenges arose.

Fairway’s financial advisers on another institutional restructuring include the restructuring firm Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and the investment bank PJ Solomon Securities LLC. Both companies did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comments.

