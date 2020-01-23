Faith No More adds a new UK date to raise money for efforts to help with a natural fire in Australia

Faith No More has announced a second show later this year at O2 Apollo in Manchester.

The band would already play on location as part of their UK tour on June 10, and today they have revealed that they will also perform on June 9.

Faith No More set up the concert to raise money for the ongoing efforts to support natural fire in Australia, with all proceeds from the show going to WIRES and the CFS Foundation.

Keyboard player and guitarist Roddy Bottum explains: “Australia is a country with which we are connected early in our career. We not only spent time with the people in their cities, but also on the beaches and driving through the vast grounds. “

Bass player Billy Gould adds: “Reading news about what happened in Australia was heartbreaking. It is difficult to even understand the extent of the damage. Hopefully this small contribution on our part can make a difference somewhere. “

Tickets are available from 10 a.m. GMT tomorrow (January 24) via Live Nation.

The show on June 9 will be the band’s first on their British and European tour, which runs until July 11 when Faith No More plays at the Mad Cool Festival of Madrid.

Faith No More 2020 UK and European tour

June 9: Manchester, O2 Apollo, UK

June 10: Manchester, O2 Apollo, UK

June 11: Glasgow, O2 Academy, United Kingdom

June 13: Punchestown Sunstroke Festival, Ireland

June 15: Birmingham Birmingham Academy, United Kingdom

June 16: London O2 Academy Brixton, United Kingdom

June 17: London O2 Academy Brixton, United Kingdom

19 June: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

June 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

June 26: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway

June 28: Helsinki Tuska Metal Festival, Finland

July 4: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

July 10 Algés NOS Alive, Portugal

July 11: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain