Faith No More albums: your essential guide

There was never anyone like Faith No More. Of the many metal bands of today that owe them a musical blame, even the most miraculous could grab only superficial elements of the mercurial sound of FNM. Never again will there be a band like this.

Even in the varied, eclectic rock scene of San Francisco, Faith No More music stood out as a drum solo in a performance by Ramones. Founding member bass player Bill Gould and his best childhood friend Roswell Christopher “Roddy” Bottum loved Killing Joke and PiL; Drummer Mike Bordin studied African rhythms at UC Berkeley, guitarist Jim Martin was a non-constructed metalhead and skate-punk singer Chuck Mosley improvised and threw about the rumbling of his band members behind him.

Later singer Mike Patton would replace Mosley and the rest is, as they say, history. After the cult success of debut We Care A Lot, Faith No More released five more albums before they parted in 1998, each with a new sound and a new era for FNM. Apart from the few shows here and there, the band remained largely inactive until the release of Sol Invictus in 2015.

Here we take you through every album and era in the colorful back catalog of Faith No More.

We Care A Lot (Mordam, 1985)

(Credit: Mordam)

An early promise of madness to come, the first full effort of Faith No More should not be avoided as much as treated with caution, as it is not particularly representative of the stadium-filling sound that the band would gradually grow into.

Faith No More’s adolescent obsessions with British post-punk are pretty clear, especially on the excellent, judgmental, PiL-influenced The Jungle. When it works, the We Care A Lot record guitar, grunting subfunk bass and backward-phase wooshes form a formidable texture counterpoint for the gloriously ragged bratty vocals of Chuck Mosley.

Nevertheless, the best songs on the album – the Bono-baiting title track and the swirling, angry As The Worm Turns – would benefit from re-recording in later years in more definitive versions. But this is still an interesting catch of a record. Certainly worth seeing for curious and open-minded people – although Introduce Yourself remains the real highlight of the Mosley era.

Buy a copy on Amazon

Introduce Yourself (Slash / Rhino, 1987)

(Image credit: Slash)

Second impressions count – but Introduce Yourself remains a wild card purely because, if your first interest in Faith No More is in the life-size vocal dynamo that Mike Patton is, then it’s unlikely that you’re convinced by the prospect of a Pattonless FNM.

Introduce Yourself, however, is an irresistibly charming album. In the same way that Paul Di’Anno’s voice on the early Iron Maiden sounds sweet and rough as opposed to their smooth later work, Chuck Mosely’s goofy, purposefully under-performing vocals smother these songs in a huge blob of infectious playfulness – something that Patton’s studied delivery could never fully pursue.

The monochrome texture rock of the first album has been updated in glorious technicolor with Faster Disco and Chinese Arithmetic, but the album really delivers the pop art funk of Anne’s Song and the revised We Care A Lot. Even Mike Patton, who declined the FNM debut as “bad hippie music – I hated it”, admits a preference for Introduce Yourself.

Buy a copy on Amazon

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7dD-YYYYM (/ embed)

The Real Thing (Slash, 1989)

(Credit: Slash / Reprise)

The Real Thing was platinum craziness for the masses. It was not only that this was Mike Patton’s introduction to the world that made this album special. Faith No More was steadily building up something during their seven-year existence, and it was The Real Thing.

The loose ends, the promise and the hint of ideas from Introduce Yourself here merged into a fiercely united musical vision. Given that the various members had long complained that they had nothing in common musically, The Real Thing demonstrated not only how individual the musicians in Faith No More were talented, but how devastatingly inventive they could be when combined.

Here they grow their sound into super-colored, heart-rending pop metal. Almost every song on this album could have been a hit, and Epic was just colossal. And then of course there was Mike Patton, who from now on loaded FNM’s music with a deadly dose of sarcasm and surrealism.

The love / hate affair of Faith No More with the cover song began with The Hip Thing’s hipster recording of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs. When the popularity of the song on the band declined, they switched to performing The Commodores’ 70 hit Hit. It then became a huge hit in 1993 for FNM with a UK No.3, which subsequently became a millstone around their neck.

In later years FNM released songs from The Bee Gees (I Started A Joke), Al Martino, Portishead, GG Allin, Dead Kennedys, Burt Bacharach and Sparks. The theme of Midnight Cowboy’s John Barry has since become the characteristic show-opener of FNM. The band received the covers themselves in 2002 with the album Tribute Of The Year.

Buy a copy on Amazon

Angel Dust (Slash, 1992)

(Credit: Slash / Reprise)

Faith No More has made many great albums. But with Angel Dust they turned hell into a masterpiece.

It is a miracle that the follow-up of the stratosphere The Real Thing was even completely completed. Exaggerated rumors about the demise of the band splashed over the music press and – following the perilous situation in Mosley / Martin – a very public feud had developed between Mike Patton and the cartoon guitarist.

Nevertheless, the music of Angel Dust is far removed from everything that Faith No More had previously mentioned. Just describing is difficult – a nervous, whimsical symphony that runs through different movements and moods, always sharp. Because Martin often did not show up for sessions, many of his guitar songs were stripped from the recordings by his furious band members. Yet this did not make the music any less heavy; the adjectives most commonly associated with Angel Dust do indeed appear to be “dark,” “malicious,” and – in the least obvious way – “determinedly aggressive.”

There is not a second in Angel Dust that is not full of swirling ideas and clashing sounds. But the band had not lost any aptitude for melody either. The whole echoes in these combinations.

Although he publicly gave the impression that he was only killing time in FNM until his “other band,” Mr Bungle, hit the big time, Patton excelled here. The idiosyncratic nature of the singer is stained everywhere Angel Dust. Many of the lyrics were even prepared in an experiment with lack of sleep that the singer had endured – see the self-help psychosis of Land Of Sunshine or the stormy paranoia of caffeine.

A nice metaphor for the visceral art of Angel Dust can be found in the cover art of the album. On the front is a beautiful image of a swan emerging from an azure background. At the rear: skinned animals and minced meat. Even now, after listening to Angel Dust, other rock music suddenly seems to have far fewer ideas.

Buy a copy on Amazon

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8b88US-6ts (/ embed)

King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (Slash / Reprise, 1995)

(Credit: Slash / Reprise)

King For A Day … is often an underrated classic and is without a doubt the most schizophonic album Faith No More has ever produced. Musically the center was split in the middle, alternating between ice-cold cooler than cool lounge funk and frightening ugly jackhammer thrash-punk.

Although the band lost a crucial part in the departure of Jim Martin – the ‘metal-or-nothing’ spectacled monster that anchored FNM in the rock arena – Mr. Bungle guitarist Trey Spruance makes the existing heavy parts in FNM’s sound 10 times heavier, and the cheesy pieces, uh, more cheese-like.

Evidence is a beautiful liquid soul, while Just A Man is an anthemic funk-pumped cabaret, but the flip side of this set whimsy is demonic, neurotic whirlwinds such as Ugly In The Morning – Patton flips painlessly between soft soul-boy crooning and gibbering, demented, crazy ecstasy.

Buy a copy on Amazon

Album of the year (Slash / Reprise, 1997)

(Credit: Slash / Reprise)

In 1997 it turned out that Faith No More really didn’t care much anymore.

Yet there is nothing wrong with the daring title album by Faith No More. It is a strong collection of songs that successfully combines all previous experiments of the band with genre in one solid package.

In many ways, it is the most consistent album the band has ever produced. But that is part of the problem. There is nothing unpredictable about this disc – nothing disturbing or frightening. Although they gently pushed into new sounds with the noir-soaked electronic ambience of Stripsearch, there was now a feeling that Patton, Gould, Bottum, and Bordin had already achieved everything they could achieve together.

Album of the year is an impressive cinematic album, full of widescreen, panoramic choruses – and the smooth satin vocals of Patton have never sounded so handsome. If you do not yet have the music of this band, this is not essential to listen.

Buy a copy on Amazon

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_U6165DVeM (/ embed)

Sol Invictus (Reclamation! / Ipecac, 2015)

(Image credit: Reclamation! / Ipecac)

For a band that had skilfully missed all attempts at pigeon loft for almost two decades, the breakup of Faith No More 1998 was ironically predictable. While the unrelenting pressure of mainstream success struck their heads, the musicians had become internally tired of making the hard-fought creative compromise that underpinned each album.

That is perhaps why it was a surprise that one of the most striking aspects of Sol Invictus comeback record was how seamlessly the album followed its predecessor.

While Album of the Year incorporated the unequal influences of FNM into their canon, arguably the most meticulous oeuvre, Sol Invictus went on to create an even more powerful, sensational effect – impressive, considering how long these five musicians had been disconnected.

While deep immersion in the 10 tracks of the album enabled the isolation of countless beautiful individual ‘moments’ – the sweet melodica swells in Rise Of The Fall, Roddy Bottum’s earwig cyclic keyboard riff in Superhero, the utter contempt heard in Mike Patton’s voice on Black Friday – the overwhelming first impression was how brilliant the parts of Faith No More were connected and involved.

It was commendable, and indeed at various points here, that these long-estranged employees could achieve such a cohesion and impulse without being dependent on nostalgia or familiar tropics.

Buy a copy on Amazon