Faith No More Announces British Forest Fire Fighting Charity Show

Faith No More have announced a show in Manchester to raise money for ongoing relief efforts after the Australian bush fire crisis.

The band will play the city’s O2 Apollo on June 9th. All proceeds go to the Australian Wildlife Rescue Charity WIRES and the voluntary fire service organization CFS Foundation.

“Reading the news about what happened in Australia was heartbreaking,” the band said in a Facebook post that announced the appearance. “It is difficult to understand the extent of the damage at all. Hopefully this little contribution from our side can make a difference somewhere.”

Tickets for the show will be available tomorrow at 10 a.m. (January 24).

The gig is a complement to a series of tour dates for Faith No More this summer in the UK, including a second show at the Apollo. Your full details are as follows:

JUNE

09 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

10 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

11 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

13 – Punchestown,

15 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Despite the band’s first shows in the UK in half a decade, keyboardist Roddy Bottum said they had no plans to follow them in new music.

“I think we’re all at an age or a time in our lives when looking back at what we’ve done is a profound place,” he said. “I am very proud of what we have done in a way that I have never done before.”