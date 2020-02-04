At that moment, make your favorite Rockdog uncle aware that his favorite band, Don’t believe anymore, have just announced their first headlining tour in Australia in over two decades.
The Heavy Music Juggernauts arrive in Auckland and Christchurch in early May before entering Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.
If the prerequisite to catch one of the greatest rock bands of the past three decades isn’t enough to seduce you, give it a try: The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Faith promised No More of every ticket sent to Animals Australia and is sold to donate a dollar to the state fire department.
Add to that the sold-out appearance at the 02 Apollo in Manchester in June, in which all proceeds go to WIRES Wildlife Rescue and the CFS Foundation.
Reading the news about the events in Australia was heartbreaking. It is difficult to understand the extent of the damage at all. hopefully this little contribution on our part can make a difference somewhere
Posted by Faith No More on Thursday January 23, 2020
Faith No More were the last time in Australia for the Soundwave Festival in 2015, but haven’t been here for a headlining tour in 23 years.
Do a squiz on the following dates and practice your own Patton vocal gymnastics for a few months before you get started:
Friday May 8th
Spark arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Sunday, May 10th
Horncastle Arena
Christchurch, New Zealand
Wednesday May 13th
Brisbane entertainment center
Brisbane
Friday May 15th
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney
Saturday, May 16
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne
Monday May 18th
Adelaide entertainment center
Adelaide
Wednesday May 20th
RAC Arena
Perth
The tickets will be sold to the general public on Wednesday afternoon. You can find details on this here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8b88US-6ts [/ embed]
Image:
Ullstein Bild / Getty Images