At that moment, make your favorite Rockdog uncle aware that his favorite band, Don’t believe anymore, have just announced their first headlining tour in Australia in over two decades.

The Heavy Music Juggernauts arrive in Auckland and Christchurch in early May before entering Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

If the prerequisite to catch one of the greatest rock bands of the past three decades isn’t enough to seduce you, give it a try: The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Faith promised No More of every ticket sent to Animals Australia and is sold to donate a dollar to the state fire department.

Add to that the sold-out appearance at the 02 Apollo in Manchester in June, in which all proceeds go to WIRES Wildlife Rescue and the CFS Foundation.

Reading the news about the events in Australia was heartbreaking. It is difficult to understand the extent of the damage at all. hopefully this little contribution on our part can make a difference somewhere

Posted by Faith No More on Thursday January 23, 2020

Faith No More were the last time in Australia for the Soundwave Festival in 2015, but haven’t been here for a headlining tour in 23 years.

Do a squiz on the following dates and practice your own Patton vocal gymnastics for a few months before you get started:

Friday May 8th

Spark arena

Auckland, New Zealand

Sunday, May 10th

Horncastle Arena

Christchurch, New Zealand

Wednesday May 13th

Brisbane entertainment center

Brisbane

Friday May 15th

Qudos Bank Arena

Sydney

Saturday, May 16

Rod Laver Arena

Melbourne

Monday May 18th

Adelaide entertainment center

Adelaide

Wednesday May 20th

RAC Arena

Perth

The tickets will be sold to the general public on Wednesday afternoon. You can find details on this here.

