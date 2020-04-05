Fall Out Boy donates $ 100,000 to a response fund in Chicago

Fall Out Boy members donated $ 100,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund in their native Chicago, Illinois.

Currently, Illinois has 10 357 COVID-19 cases, making it the ninth U.S. affected state. It ranks 7th in deaths, currently sitting at 243. New York remains dangerous for the country with more than 115,000 cases and 3,500 deaths.

The group made a donation through its Fall Out Boy Fund to the Chicago COVID-19 Response Fund, which aims to “rapidly deploy resources to agencies that have immediate potential to reach out to people and families disproportionately affected by COVID-19 across the Chicago region. “

The Fall Out Boy Foundation has previously supported other initiatives in Chicago, including public schools.

Drop the boy

“Chicago is the city we grew up in,” bassist Pete Wentz said in a news release. “It is important for us to give back and support the community and local heroes who are in the forefront in every way possible. Not a single act of kindness is now too small.

“Get in touch with the people you love. If you can, support the business you love. Be vigilant and trustworthy. It affects everyone and we win by uniting and thinking of the world as more about ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Wentz recently recreated the Fall Out Boy live show, using action to pass the time, isolating himself.

Using items from the 2006 SOTA Toys group, the bassist introduced plastic versions of himself: Patrick Stamp and Joe Trahman, who were left on the leftover porridge.

Surrealistic live shows saw the plastic Fall Out Boy “Phoenix”, “Sugar, we’re leaving” and more for a crowd of toy figures – including Homer Simpson and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.