[fallen-porterville-firefighter-to-be-laid-to-relaxation-in-delano-next-7-days]

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa, who was killed this 7 days battling a fire at the Porterville library, will be laid to rest in his hometown of Delano on Tuesday.

The Delano Law enforcement Department stated a company will commence at 10 a.m. at St Mary’s Church, 916 Lexington St., with a procession afterward to the North Kern cemetery, situated at 627 Austin Street. This will be the only public function in Delano to honor Figueroa, according to his spouse and children.

“Needless to say, we anticipate this celebration to be commonly attended by firefighters from all through the condition, group associates alongside with rapid loved ones,” the office reported. “We are in the initial arranging stages to deal with the elevated quantity of visitors predicted on this day.”