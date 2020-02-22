[fallen-porterville-firefighter-vigil-held]

Boy leaves pet at shelter with heartbreaking be aware describing father’s abuse



MICHOACAN, Mexico – A 12-yr-old boy in Mexico remaining his puppy dog exterior a shelter with a stuffed animal and a touching be aware: He needed to spare him the wrath of his abusive father.

The boy, who recognized himself as Andrés, remaining the pit bull puppy dog at a shelter in the Mexican point out of Michoacan on February 13.A pet rescue team shared his tale on its Facebook webpage.