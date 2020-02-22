[fallen-porterville-firefighter-vigil-held]

Boy leaves pet at shelter with heartbreaking be aware describing father’s abuse
MICHOACAN, Mexico – A 12-yr-old boy in Mexico remaining his puppy dog exterior a shelter with a stuffed animal and a touching be aware: He needed to spare him the wrath of his abusive father.
The boy, who recognized himself as Andrés, remaining the pit bull puppy dog at a shelter in the Mexican point out of Michoacan on February 13.A pet rescue team shared his tale on its Facebook webpage.
Controversies keep on to roil Fourth District Supervisorial race
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Controversies continue on to roil the fourth district supervisorial race.
Friday, a law firm accused Supervisor David Couch’s crew of fraud in demanding Emilio Huerta’s residence.
BPD searching for man desired in Prime Athletics Nutrition burglary
The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking for a man required for a burglary at Primary Sports activities Diet before this thirty day period.
The division said the incident occurred at close to 5 a.m. on Feb. 13 at Prime Sports activities Diet, situated at 4800 White Lane, Suite G. The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, in his 20s, carrying a baseball hat with a purple brim, a gray hooded sweatshirt with two black horizontal stripes on each sleeve, a black shirt, light-weight blue denims, black and tan shoes and black gloves.
