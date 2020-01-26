Falling Iguana Advisory: Miami is getting cold

When you think of Miami, the white sandy beaches, warmer weather, and great vacation oasis are usually central to you. It is a tourist hotspot full of life and beach culture. The average maximum temperature is 21 ° C, with the lowest temperatures in the lower 1960s. Doesn’t sound bad (especially considering it’s January)?

However, many Florida residents had to band together last week due to unusually cool temperatures. The National Weather Service last Tuesday called for low temperatures in the 30s and 40s – conditions that many Floridians in their beach paradise had not expected.

However, not all affected residents were human in nature. The local iguana population (yes, iguanas!) Also felt the effects of this cold snap. These colorful creatures are cold-blooded, which means that they regulate their body heat in relation to their surroundings. When it gets cold outside, they can become sluggish. This drowsiness usually occurs when temperatures drop below 50 ° F.

The National Weather Service’s tweet above received a lot of attention on social media before the expected cold. The iguanas, they warned, could become very sluggish and immobile, possibly falling from trees. Adult male iguanas can reach a length of up to 2 meters and can weigh 20 pounds. Imagine falling on your head out of nowhere – no fun, is it ?!

Are they dead, you might ask? The good news is that most iguanas are fine and will function normally after they are “thawed”. Some of the smaller ones are more susceptible to cold, but most iguanas can live well.

Did they actually fall, you might ask? Check out the following clip:

Yes, they fell and most are fine. But have you ever thought you would hear of freezing temperatures and falling iguanas in Florida? Let’s just say – the weather can cause some strange things. So the next time it gets cold, be sure to stay vigilant as you can see creatures falling from the sky.