Falling In Reverse guitarist Derek Jones has died at the age of 35.

Confirming the news, his teammate Ronnie Radke wrote on social media: “I will never forget if you took me out of jail in your old van to start reversing.

“Your spirit will be intertwined through the music I write forever. Rest in peace, Derek Jones. My heart is broken.”

His cause of death has not been revealed. NME contacted group representatives for more information.

Jones co-founded the group, and together with Radke, one of only two participants to remain in Las Vegas from the beginning.

I’ll never forget if you took me out of jail. In your old van started to fall backwards. Your spirit will intertwine through the music I write forever. Rest in peace, Derek Jones. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/6ugnm1MmTm

– RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) April 21, 2020

Their debut album was released in 2011, “The Drug in Me Is You”, and earlier this year the band released a “revamped” version of the title track. The latest Falling In Reverse album was released in 2017 on Coming Home.

Prior to playing with Falling In Reverse, Jones also joined A Smile From The Trenches.

Paying tribute, one fan wrote on Twitter: “I’ve been following Derek’s career since” The Smiles from the trenches “like in 2009 … I remember being so happy to see him join the fall of the reverse. by force “

Another commented, “Rest in peace, Derek Jones. I’ve been watching the fall from the beginning … it’s not real.”

Falling In Reverse was due to embark on an American tour that supported Ask for Alexandria later this month, with dates finally delayed due to the coronavirus.