Falling In Reverse Guitarist Derek Jones Useless At 35

Falling IN REVERSE guitarist Derek Jones has died at the age of 35.

His passing was verified by singer Ronnie Radke, who tweeted out 4 pictures of Jones earlier today and incorporated the next concept: “I am going to never neglect when you picked me up from jail in your previous tour van to begin Falling IN REVERSE. Your spirit will be interwoven via the songs I compose permanently. Relaxation in peace Derek Jones. My coronary heart is broken.”

Jones joined Falling IN REVERSE in 2010 and appears on all four of the band’s albums.

Prior to hooking up with Falling IN REVERSE, Jones was a member of the hardcore act A SMILE FROM THE TRENCHES.

Last November, Jones‘s fiancée, Christina Cetta, passed absent just after a battle with cancer.

Following Cetta‘s most cancers returned in March 2019, Jones launched a GoFundMe campaign to increase $100,000 necessary for her therapy. Falling IN REVERSE gave specific shirts to lovers who donated.

At the time, Derek mentioned about Christina: “She is my daily life and the finest issue to at any time happen to me. We have been alongside one another 10 many years and I’m looking ahead to 100 much more alongside one another.”



I'll by no means overlook when you picked me up from jail In Your old tour van to start out slipping in reverse. Your spirit will be interwoven by means of the songs I produce forever. Rest In Peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken.

— RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) April 21, 2020



