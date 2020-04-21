Falling oil prices in the United States will not lead to a sharp drop in fuel prices in India

Despite the current storage capacity amid declining demand for coronavirus, traders have been trying to get rid of unwanted stocks by crashing West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil for May delivery.

PTI

latest update: April 21, 2020, 9:44 PM IST

New Delhi: The historical trend in oil markets, which has pushed down crude oil prices in the United States and even dropped to minus $ 40 a barrel, is unlikely to be significantly reduced in the price of gasoline and diesel in India because domestic pricing is on the rise. It is based on different criteria and refineries are currently being filled. To the extent that we are not yet able to buy US crude oil.

Transactions that were flooded with storage capacity amid falling demand for the virus were rushed to get rid of unwanted stocks that caused West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude to fall in May. Sanjio Singh, head of Indian Oil Quality (IOC), said the drop by traders had not been able to deliver crude oil before due to declining demand. And so they paid the seller to keep the oil in their warehouse.

“If you look at the June futures, the country is trading in positive territory … about $ 20 a barrel,” he said. Low oil prices may seem short-lived, but they will hurt the oil economy in the long run because producers do not have the surplus to invest in exploration and production, which will lead to a drop in production.

He did not comment on fuel retail prices, as of March 16. Despite declining international prices, oil companies did not change rates because they were the first to adjust them to an increase of 3 liters per liter in indirect and guaranteed taxes. Nearly 1 Re per liter of extra cost to convert to BS-VI cleaning fuel from April 1st.

Gasoline is priced at 69.59 rupees in Delhi, and diesel is 62.29 rupees per liter. “The negative price has no direct effect on the price of Indian or Indian oil, because it is due to crude oil produced and traded in the United States. Indian prices are somewhat offset by another benchmark called Brent, which is still trading at $ 25. It can be driven. / Barrels. So, it’s unlikely that fuel retail prices will fall in India, “said Emit Bandari, a member of research, energy and environmental studies at the Gate House.

Also, Indian refineries are currently overflowing because fuel demand has evaporated due to an unprecedented lock on the country imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, they cannot rush to buy US crude oil. Refineries have now halved interest rates because their fuel is not yet being produced.

India imports 4 million barrels per day (1.4 billion barrels per year) of oil. The country has been experiencing falling oil prices for the past five years, with oil falling from $ 110 a barrel last year to $ 50-60 a barrel, enabling India to invest in public service programs.

“However, the fall of an additional $ 30 this week is good for India – but there is a downside. If oil prices are too low, the oil-rich Gulf economies will be hurt, and the $ 8 million job prospects will be threatened.” he does.” India works in the Gulf countries. India, the largest recipient of foreign remittances, is hurting the cash flow due to the very low oil prices. ”

“The negative oil price shows how much oil there is in international markets,” he said. “Global oil consumption has declined due to the widespread COVID-19 disease, in which traders are willing to pay customers to get rid of barrels that they are unable to store. The world does not have enough storage capacity and oil is an environmental crime. Is. ”

In the first half of April, Brent crude fell 63.6 percent to $ 26.9 a barrel. US Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices also fell 63.1 percent. But on April 20, WTI prices quickly declined as Nymex stockbrokers traded for the first time before the contracts expired (April 21) to load their May trading positions.

Such futures trading on the WTI will be traded on the Nymex Exchange under contracts that settle in physical crude oil. The problem is that those who have been around for a long time have not been able to find oil storage facilities and have had to cash in on their contracts before they expire. This caused the price of WTI to fall.

However, future WTI Nymex prices will rise in June to $ 21, while Brent is up $ 25 for June delivery. CRISIL Research Director Miren Lodha said demand for crude oil was declining due to the economic downturn during COVID-19. The lock of the all-wheel drive axles broke it.

As a result, oil demand is expected to reach 8 to 10 million barrels per day (Mbpd) by 2020, assuming that demand improvement begins in the third quarter of the year, he said. Most demand can occur.

On the supply side, producers are being produced after a strategic agreement between OPEC members, Russia and the United States. Under the agreement, OPEC + will reduce oil production by 9.7 Mbpdd for May and June, but will gradually reduce the restraint between July 7 and December 2020 to 7.7 Mbpd per day and to stabilize prices to 5.8 Mbpdd by April 2022. Give.

“This is expected to reduce the excess market by the end of 2020,” Luda said. Crude oil demand is expected to fall by more than 20 Mbpd in April alone. Typically, global monthly demand is around 100 Mbpd. Given this scenario, supply constraints will have a limited impact. As a result, Brent crude is expected to hit $ 25- $ 30 in the second quarter, while in the last two months of 2020 it will rise sharply.

“The increase in inventory giants and the lack of warehouses are putting pressure on prices,” he said.