Fallon, Kimmel, Colbert ordered Co-Host Global Telephone to support Employee Health

In celebration of the most celebrated film in ten years, the nation’s nightclub artists and some of the world’s greatest filmmakers will join the Global Citizens and The World Health Organization: Together at Home – dedicated to supporting health workers in the front of the coronavirus pandemic. The special will air simultaneously on CBS, NBC, and ABC, as well as many international digital sites (including YouTube, Facebook, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video).

The April 18 event was announced on Monday. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, too Jimmy Kimmel will co-host from their home, with a roster of musical talent that is curated by Lady Gaga. Scheduled releases, as press releases say, are Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Billie Joe Armstrong on Green Day, Burna Boy Son, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Win Lis, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie is not good, and signs from Sesame Street, plus a surprising number of guests. Since coronavirus poses a global health problem, the Global Public and WHO have featured a number of home-grown YouTube videos, including legends and Martin.

Last week on The Tonight Show, Fallon called Lady Gaga through a video interview to get her permission to broadcast; he was flustered and appeared shocked by his call, after saying they continued on Monday. At the time, Fallon said his presentation involved a contagious disease. It now seems unlikely to complete the part associated with One World: Together at Home.

The idea of ​​telethon airing across all major networks does not have to be new. After the September 11 terrorist attacks, ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox aired America: A Gift to Heroes, the movie won. 2010, George Clooney co-created Hope for Haiti Now: A System for Earthquakes that is similarly broadcast across all major networks. (Hurricane Katrina is rewarded, perhaps best remembered now for Kanye WestThe argument that “George Bush does not care about blacks,” was broadcast on NBC and its affiliates, not in any significant way.)

One World: Together at Home is an attempt to distract viewers from being isolated due to coronavirus pandemic. Over time, Sir Elton John has joined the award-winning cast with iHeartRadio which is broadcast on Fox and features a series of similarly planned individual performances in One World. Last week, James Corden holds the first special episode of CBS which also shares a similar bill. Corden told Vanity Fair about the event, which was also designed to inspire first responders and raise awareness throughout. “This is a very difficult thing to think about in those terms. Because it’s not a finite element. We do not even know where we are on the map. So much of it is unknown. Therefore it is very difficult to determine. “

