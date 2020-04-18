‘Fallout 76’ Vending Machine Deactivated After Dupast Glitch Wastelanders

Fallout 76 players might have noticed the message “player sellers are currently disabled” appeared in their games over the past few hours, and the bug seems intentional if a report from the game’s official forum is indicated. Due to a new error found in the new Wastelanders update, the Vending Machine and Screen Cassette have been disabled.

‘Fallout 76’ The Vending Machine and Screen Cassette have been disabled due to duping. Repairs are expected around April 20. ‘Fallout 76’ is available now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Bethesda

The situation was briefly discussed at an official post Friday morning.

“We have found that dupe exploits affect Vending Machines as well as Screen Cases. As a result, we temporarily disabled the Vending Machines next to Screen Cases when we were repairing.

During this time, you will not be able to mark items for sale on your Vending Machine.

Other players cannot buy any item that you have registered for sale. “

The next post says a fix for the problem is in the process, but maybe a few days before it’s actually available. The current projected release for improvement is April 20.

Although Bethesda refuses to specify the situation specifically in its official documentation, we will fill in the blanks for you. Shortly after the Fallout 76 Wastelanders update was released on Tuesday, the players discovered a series of duplication glitches that basically exploited the same weaknesses. It is possible to place a Vending Machine or Display Place, assign the desired item to the container, leave the server and then return to find that the goods in the container have doubled. As expected, players start using bugs to collect as much garbage, ammunition, and various help items as possible.

With this in mind, Bethesda has deactivated the use of Vending Machines and Screen Kasing in an effort to maintain game balance. Dupe glitches have been an ongoing problem for Fallout 76 since the game’s launch, and this is only the latest attempt to eradicate illicit actions forever. In addition to repairs, fraudulent users are most likely to find that their extra items have been deleted, and, in severe cases, the account might even be suspended. Not being able to use this affected item might be frustrating for now, but at least the solution isn’t too far away.

Given the recent release of the Fallout 76 Wastelanders update, any new dupe errors found in the patch will likely get more attention than usual. On Tuesday, Fallout 76 now includes a human NPC that can live on your CAMP and offers a variety of new story searches. Factions are also available, alongside new items, enemies, and reworked locations on the map. In other words, if you want to give Fallout 76 a second chance, now seems like the best time to do it. However, don’t expect to use a Vending Machine or Screen Cassette.

Fallout 76 is now available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

