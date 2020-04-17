Fallout 76: Wastelanders Review – no more a waste of time?

Fallout 76: Wastelanders – you’ll never walk alone (photo: Bethesda)

The infamous online version of Betout Fallout is getting the biggest expansion so far, but how much does it improve on startup?

When we first checked out Fallout 76, at the end of 2018, we described it as “a bad idea, badly done.” We still think that this is perfectly accurate, and yet Bethesda, at their recognition, did not abandon the game, and a continuous series of minor updates led to Wastelanders, a free extension that addresses many of the original complaints. But the question is: when the game starts as bad as Fallout 76, how much better can you expect?

If you don’t know Fallout 76, it’s easy to set up. This is a prequel to other Bethesda Fallouts, a permanent multiplayer game in which you leave the treasury of post-apocalyptic survivors to create a new society in terms of infrastructure and administration. All this sounds excitingly different from the Fallout standard, except that in practice it translated into boring download tasks, a terrible fight and one of the most broken game and graphics mechanisms we’ve ever seen at a full-price video game.

But the design flaws were equally blatant, because strangely, the original version did not have any proper characters other than the player. At first, Bethesda tried to pretend that it was positive, but that did not deceive anyone, and one of the main changes introduced by Wastelanders is the addition of many computer-controlled characters that you can talk to and take with you as companions, just like the actual Fallout game.

Wastelanders introduces a new story campaign that revolves around two surviving factions, Seekers and Settlers. Given the less subtle names they’ve chosen for themselves, we think you can probably work out their overall perspective of surviving after the apocalypse, but you can freely run missions that increase your reputation and give you access to more missions and unlockables that you can buy from merchants.

The campaign lasts about 12 hours and is basically a Fallout game in which you play against each other against each other until you are forced to choose a side for the final mission. The ability to talk to real characters, instead of just logging in to your computer or listening to audio files, makes a world of differences, with the right dialogue system, the choices of which are partly dependent on your statistics and skills.

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mH-E5jip6EY (/ embed)

All this is a clear step forward, but what hasn’t changed as much as you hope are missions, most of which are still only thinly veiled download tasks. They also tried to improve existing missions that were even worse, but there are too few that have any human element, and those in which you help someone or talk to them are always much more interesting than just going to the place and killing a certain number of enemies .

The quest design is still far too similar to the 2000 MMO game than the actual Fallout game (not that Bethesda is necessarily the best mission maker in the industry, even at the best of times), and this problem is complicated by the fact that, despite a few minor fixes, the fight is still absolutely terrible.

Because you can’t slow down time – because it is a multiplayer game and would also affect everyone else – V.A.T.S. it does nothing but automatically aim at specific parts of the body. All you need is an awkward FPS shooter on the side of the PS1 era, in which it is better to simply hit the enemies with a baton than to try to seriously shoot.

At the same time, the elements of survival, in which you need to constantly control hunger, thirst and radiation poisoning, remain nothing but irritation at a low level, and not anything that adds tension or strategy to your adventure.

Fallout 76: Wastelanders – it’s good to talk (photo: Bethesda)

One of the elements of the original design that was not yet underdeveloped is the basic design, which is even more versatile than Fallout 4, and which veterans have mastered to create incredibly impressive campsites. The interface is still strange and dull, but luckily most of the bugs and bugs, as well as wider games, have been fixed – or at least reduced.

Without a better fight or mission, Fallout 76 is still a serious mistake, but at least it works quite reliably now and doesn’t seem to be an unfinished modem of an unqualified fan. Now it seems that three-quarters of the finished mod by semi-competent. This does not mean, however, that it is error-free in any way, and the frame rate can still sometimes slow down to indexing, but now, 18 months after the initial release, it behaves like a normal multiplayer game at the time of release.

More: games



Fallout 76 still has a long, long way to go before it reaches its full potential, but, oddly enough, the biggest improvement we’ve noticed has nothing to do with the Wasteland or the addition of non-player characters; is the fact that the community is extremely helpful and friendly overall. This is not something that can be said about many video game communities, but by staying with such a brilliant game for so long that they really need to love it, and this love is something they are happy to share.

At least during the premiere week, you can easily find experienced players who hang around in prominent places, distributing items and resources to anyone who wants it, and offering help in quests and monsters. We’re not sure if Bethesda has done anything to deserve such loyal and forgiving fans, but the fact is that they are there and Fallout 76’s social elements are as a result very convincing, especially in these weird times of isolation and blockade rule.

Fallout 76 has been a public relations disaster for Bethesda since it was announced, and for good reason. Wastelanders are by far the most significant improvement, and although the overall experience is still deeply flawed, it is clear that people like it, and sometimes it matters.





Fallout 76: Summary of the Wastelanders review

In brief: Wastelanders turns Fallout 76 from a technical and conceptual disaster into a simply flawed online experience that has a much better online community than it deserves.

Pros: The right characters and non-player companions are a world of difference, though not as much as extremely friendly people. A large and generally well-designed game world.

Cons: Most of the original flaws of the game remain, including a terrible fight and flaccid survival elements. Most missions are still formal and repetitive. There are still some serious bugs and glitches and very outdated graphics.

Score: 5/10

Formats: PlayStation 4 (review), Xbox One and PC

Price: free

Publisher: Bethesda

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Release date: April 14, 2020

Age rating: 18 years old

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6gKivqVPdA (/ embed)

Send an email to gamecentral@metro.co.uk, leave a comment below and follow us on Twitter.

MORE: The Fallout 76 Wastelanders update will force some players to move

MORE: Fallout 76, which will appear on Steam this month, will be free for existing PC players

MORE: Fallout 76 receives an annual £ 100 subscription service called Fallout 1st

Follow Metro Gaming on Twitter and write to us at gamecentral@metro.co.uk

You can find more stories like this on our games page.