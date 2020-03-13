Fally Acting AG, Sally Yates, Approves Joe Biden For Chair

Sally Yates, the acting attorney general, said on Thursday that he approved of former President Joe Biden for the president, saying he saw him “facing some of the biggest challenges in the country” for the Obama era.

“I trust him to always put the interests of the country before his own; to tell the truth; to call for the best, not our worst instincts; to unite instead of to divide; and to always treat the presidency as a privilege rather than a right, ”Yates said in a shared statement on Twitter. “He is a very decent person, will restore the integrity and honor of the presidency. He will work to cure a country that has been selfishly separated by political and personal gains. And it will respect all the people it represents, not just those who voted for it. “.

“The chaos and recklessness that is inflicted on us every day will end and we will bring constant and careful leadership to our nation. Our country needs Joe Biden. And I am proud to support him,” he said.

Yates was named Deputy Attorney General by President Barack Obama in 2015 and was fired as Attorney General in 2017 by President Trump when he used to defend the administration’s travel ban on terrorist activity.

Yates’ claim is that Biden has won the Democratic nomination and has won both Super Tuesday and “Mini” Super Tuesday. The former vice president has 864 delegates, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won 710.

Yates joins fellow intelligence officials in the Obama administration, including FBI director James Comey, former CIA director John Brennan and former national security adviser Susan Rice, to support Biden.

“Joe Biden is one of the most honest, decent, practical and experienced I’ve worked with. If nominated and elected, he is able to unify our country and restore the United States position to the world, “said Brennan of Biden.