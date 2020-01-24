False rumors about 2020 Grammy Nominees

In honor of Sunday’s Grammy Awards Gossip Cop has compiled a list of bogus tabloid stories that we exposed through some of the nominees. Here are five false rumors about the 2020 Grammy contestants – including Taylor Swift. Blake Shelton. Ariana Grande. Beyonce and Miranda Lambert,

Taylor Swift didn’t fire everyone

Taylor Swift has been nominated for three Grammys this year, including “Song Of The Year” for “Lover”. It was a big year for the pop star and that means the tabloids quickly came up with false stories about them. A few weeks ago, Gossip Cop convicted the National Inquirer of a false report for swift firing her team for joining Cats. The ridiculous article was obviously wrong. Though the reviews and box office were disappointing for the film musical, Swift is not held responsible. Her song from the film “Beautiful Ghosts” was nominated for a Golden Globe and it is the only major nomination the film has received. The singer does not dismiss her entire management for any reason.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are not engaged

Blake Shelton, nominated for Best Country Soloist for his song “God’s Country”, is a frequent boulevard destination thanks to his relationship with Gwen Stefani. Gossip Cop called OK! Australia earlier this year for reporting that Stefani and Shelton are “finally engaged” and are planning a $ 3 million wedding. The tabloid tried to make its story real by providing dozens of details about the fantasy wedding, but the only detail it lacked was the truth. Shelton has said in the past that you can find real news about relationships in the tabloids. The country star told Entertainment Tonight that if he got engaged, he would never “spread the news in any of the grocery’s trash magazines.”

Miranda Lambert is not pregnant

Miranda Lambert is nominated in two categories, a solo nomination for “It All Comes Out in the Wash” and a nomination with her group Pistol Annies for the Best Country Album. Lambert is often falsified in the tabloids with fictional stories. Gossip Cop last year the National Inquirer alleged that Lambert had become pregnant to save her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin. Judging from the loving photos on the singer’s Instagram page, there are no problems in her relationship. Also, if Lambert was as far pregnant as the sales outlet claims she was, she would obviously be pregnant – which she isn’t.

Ariana Grande did not warn Margaret Qualley of Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande, nomination for five different prizes – best pop vocal album, album of the year, record of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop duo / group performance – is also no stranger to the tabloid press. Last September, Life & Style incorrectly reported that Grande warned actress Margaret Qualley not to date ex-fiancee Pete Davidson. The magazine said Grande “felt that it was her responsibility as a feminist” to warn Qualley about the Saturday Night Live star. Gossip Cop We checked with a source near the situation who told us that Grande has not issued any warnings about her ex. In fact, Grande asked her fans to treat the comedian with respect and kindness, noting that she still cares deeply about him and wishes him the best. The rumor made no sense.

Beyonce didn’t ignore Kim Kardashian

Beyonce, nominated for the best pop vocal album, the best pop solo performance, the best song for visual media and the best music film, is often caught up in wrong tabloids. Just last month, Life & Style claimed that the singer had given Kim Kardashian the cold shoulder at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ birthday party. The outlet’s anonymous source said the singer “ignored Kim all night,” even though Jay-Z and Kanye West were mate-mates throughout the party. However, more reliable celebrities reported that two were happy to see each other on public holidays after the supposed cold shoulder incident. The tabloid only got the rumor because the two women were not photographed side by side. The tension was completely fictional.