Since the end of their tumultuous marriage in 2017, there has been no shortage of rumors Johnny Depp and Amber heard, You might think that given some sensitive details of the subject, namely the accusations of domestic abuse on both sides, the tabloid press would make some efforts to make their stories a little more reliable. Unfortunately, that’s not the case: the gossip industry is as tactless and insincere as ever. Here are a few stories Gossip Cop has scolded the exes in recent years.

In May 2017, the National Enquirer published an article alleging that Depp refused to do press work for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, so as not to have to answer any questions about Heard. This was obviously wrong: Depp had already given several interviews in which he promoted the film. The tabloid clearly used the new film only to continue its false rumong extension.

In March 2018 radar online made the claim that Heard would consider dropping Hollywood and returning to Texas after their relationships with Depp and Elon Musk failed. The website cited an unnamed “source” reporting that Heard “had a desire to be a normal person again”. Gossip Cop blew that story apart – Heard was not only promoting her next film Aquaman, she had also recently signed up to participate in two upcoming projects. A source also assured us that Heard had no intention of leaving Hollywood.

The invented stories continued until 2019. After Depp filed a $ 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard, Star wrote that the actor’s Hollywood friends turned his back on him. The magazine went on to speculate that Depp could be “blacklisted in Hollywood forever”. Gossip Cop I found this rumor wrong. Another source close to the situation confirmed that the story was wrong. Depp’s public image may have felt a punch in the drama, but he’s still starred in numerous films, such as the recent Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. In addition, many of the actor’s famous friends have come forward to defend him.

Just last month, the investigator published another false story claiming Depp was “angry” about Heard’s romance with her new friend Bianca Butti. Another false source reportedly told the tabloid that Heard played the relationship “to rub it in his face” and that he only wants “all of this negative press to go away forever and quietly.” Gossip Cop unmasked this story by reminding the inquirer of the defamation lawsuit that Depp filed against Heard last year. It looks like Depp is more interested in clarifying his own name than forgetting that one of these dramas ever happened.

