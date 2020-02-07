False rumors about Oscar nominations for 2020

In honor of the Oscars on Sunday Gossip Cop has compiled a list of bogus tabloid stories that we exposed through some of the nominees. Here are five false rumors about the 2020 Oscar winners – including Brad Pitt. Charlize Theron. Joaquin Phoenix. Renée Zellweger and Margot Robbie,

Pitt, who was recognized as the best supporting actor in Hollywood, was at the forefront of the award season. As a result, the tabloids have compiled several stories about his participation in the latest awards. Last month, Gossip Cop Busted In Touch for falsely claiming that Pitt had submitted Jennifer Aniston to the Golden Globes. According to the magazine, the film star “shocked” viewers at the Netflix afterparty when he fell on one knee and gave his ex-wife a ring. In reality, the ex-spouses are not together again and the proposal never came. Separate speakers of both stars have assured us countless times that they have not sparked romance again. In fact, after Pitt and Aniston’s backstage appearance at the SAG Awards, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that he was “blissfully naive” about the attention that surrounds him.

The National Inquirer reported in December 2019 that Phoenix and his girlfriend Rooney Mara were arguing that January Jones was allegedly chasing him. A suspected insider told the outlet that Jones had known Phoenix for years but was interested in romance when his film Joker aroused Oscar enthusiasm. “January is terribly impressed by Joaquin and never misses a chance to let him know,” the source said. Mara is said to be “subdued” about the situation and is said to have told Phoenix “she is ready to say part of her opinion in January!” Gossip Cop unmasked the false rumor. There is no evidence that Phoenix and Jones know each other at all. We also contacted a source close to the situation that could confirm our suspicions that the story was utter nonsense.

The inquirer recently published a false report claiming that Zellweger, the best actress candidate, was too picky to hold a friend. According to what the tabloid called “Insider”, the Judy star is “clingy, needy and tearful”. The newspaper’s alleged source added, “She has big problems with trust and checks men three times before she even agrees to dinner.” Gossip Cop questioned the ridiculous claim and asked a spokesman for Zellweger, who not only exposed her, but added, “You surely can’t stand a successful and talented woman being celebrated for her accomplishments, can you?”

OKAY! can’t handle it either, since the tabloid published a very similar story about Charlize Theron, the candidate for best actress. The magazine claimed that Theron deterred men because, according to a source, “men love their self-confidence and openness.” They shrink in their presence. “The alleged insider continued to claim that the Bombshell star was learning to” relax and laugh a little and not take things so seriously. “Nothing could be further from the truth than Gossip Cop reported when we debunked the claim. Last year, Theron said on the Howard Stern Show that she had a casual date, but that’s not an essential part of her life. We also asked a source near Theron that assured us the story was wrong.

An actress who, according to the tabloids, seems to have no problem finding a man is the nominee for the best supporting actress, Margot Robbie. The investigator was not only connected to most of the men she worked with, but claimed in August that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were on the way to a split over Robbie. The outlet claimed that DiCaprio and his Once Upon A Time starred in Hollywood and flirted too much on the set. A suspicious insider said, “Camila is a patient person, but she’s tired of seeing him pass out over Margot!” Five months later, the magazine’s poor reporting could not be more blatant, as DiCaprio and Morrone are still very close. In the meantime, Robbie stays happily married to husband Tom Ackerley.