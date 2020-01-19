False tsunami alert: authorities investigate activation of “error” alarm in Bay of Abundance

Civil defense is investigating exactly the reasons that led the sirens to cross the Bay of Abundance last night, causing the panic of a tsunami.

Panicked residents of Waihī Beach were evacuated after hearing sirens from approximately 9:30 p.m. They have also been heard at Mt Maunganui, Te Puke, Ōmokoroa and other parts of the Bay of Abundance as well as parts of Waikato.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand later confirmed that it was a false alarm.

But that did little to calm those who had already been evacuated and the residents who wanted to make sure it was a false alarm.

“It is poor. Even if it were a false alarm, measures should be in place. Poor families transport their children and their belongings on foot to a security point,” wrote a resident. line.

The latest update to Bay of Plenty Civil Defense – released just after 4 a.m. – stated that Fire and Emergency NZ should investigate the matter further this morning.

A statement issued by fire officials said: “We are working hard to work alongside our partner agencies to find out what triggered these sirens.

“Activation was a mistake and there was no danger to the public.”

Residents affected turned to social media to express their frustration with the false alarm and what their families experienced last night.

THE PANICED PREMISES BECOME TO GO TO A TOP:

One woman said that she was on vacation on Waihī Beach when she heard the siren sound, but did not know what to do or where to go.

“Quite disturbing to discover that some residents of Waihī Beach evacuated immediately while we were standing wondering what the mermaid meant and what to do.

“It appears that many of the communications measures in place to manage emergencies are based on local technology and knowledge.”

Witnesses said that cars full of panicked people were leaving Waihi Beach and that the pages of local Facebook groups were inundated with worrying comments.

Family just evacuated from Waihi Beach by campground staff when alarms went off

An evacuee told the Herald that she and her family were staying at Waihī Beach when an alarm started to sound.

“A siren went off and we were wondering what it was, then someone over the loudspeakers said we had to evacuate due to a tsunami,” she said.

Other residents said they hadn’t received any SMS alerts or notifications telling them what to do, where to go, or that it was even a false alarm.

However, Bay of Plenty Civil Defense said on its Facebook page that if there had been a real risk of a tsunami or other emergency, they would have used all means to alert people of the region.

“In an event, we use multiple alert notification tools, not just Facebook. Even then, people have to pay attention to each other, because no tool is perfect.”

The Bay of Plenty civil protection authorities have also directed people to information on its website: Bay of Plenty Civil Defense.

