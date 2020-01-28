Falwell Brings Counties of Rural Virginia to Secede and Reach West Virginia

The governor of West Virginia and the president of Liberty University met on Tuesday and urged the conservative counties and cities of Virginia to leave the state and join its western neighbor.

“If you are not really happy where you are, we are with open arms to take you from Virginia or from anywhere,” said Governor Jim Justice.

“I think it makes sense,” added Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. later. “I would vote for it.”

In a 30-minute press conference on the issue, the two men cited the recent Democratic wave that swept the government of the state of Virginia, leaving the Republican Party out of power in the governor’s mansion and the two legislative chambers for the first time in almost three decades. Democrats pushed for a gun reform package that led to calls in some countries to resist efforts to enforce new gun laws, and to a tense rally in support of the last week that left the state on the alert.

“It looks like it’s an election year in West Virginia,” Virginia Ralph Northam governor’s press secretary Alena Yarmosky told TPM about the Falwell-Justice proposal.

Flanked by robotic weapons roundabouts at BlueRidge Community and Technical College in Martinsburg, West Virginia, the couple called on Virginia local governments to continue petition campaigns, obtain non-binding poll resolutions and extract their communities of the Old Dominion to join the Mountain State – but only after the approval of the General Assembly of Virginia, a proposition to say the least uncertain.

Kentucky and West Virginia were both part of Virginia, noted Falwell; Kentucky split up in 1792 and West Virginia in 1863. He urged the Virginians “to make history in our time by pushing back tyranny in Washington and Richmond”.

“I hope history will one day also record how Virginia has further divided during our decade – because the interests of those in Richmond were so divergent from those of us in the west, just like they were for Kentucky and West Virginia, “Falwell told me.

The press conference revealed some confusion about the law. Falwell admitted that he did not know whether the United States Congress should approve the proposed new route for the state lines.

“We don’t know yet. The last time he separated, we weren’t part of the United States, we were part of the Confederate States of America,” he said.

And Justice, which treated the press conference as a long infomercial for its state, said at one point that the offer to join West Virginia “extends to Maryland, it extends to California, it spreads everywhere and everywhere! “

Falwell did a quick cleaning job.

“On Maryland – that’s right, Virginia and West Virginia are the only states that have had this historic relationship and this historic fluid border,” he said. “So it could be more difficult with other states, I don’t know.”

Yet even Falwell’s approval to redraw the two state borders seemed somewhat hasty.

After all, just two weeks ago, several delegates to West Virginia House presented a resolution “that certain counties and independent cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia be admitted to the state of West Virginia.” The state Senate heard a similar resolution. Falwell said he had “recently” learned about the West Virginia resolution only from his son, Trey.

And last Thursday, Liberty University spoke out against a Northam budget proposal that would prevent online students from receiving the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant, a publicly funded check for those enrolled in private institutions who amounted to $ 3,400 per undergraduate student per year last year, and could reach $ 4,000 this year.

“Two thousand of these students (affected by the proposal) are online students from Liberty University,” said Falwell on Tuesday, comparing the proposal to gun law and other liberal efforts in Virginia. (Yarmosky told TPM that the program is intended to offset the “brick and mortar costs associated with attending university.”)

The press conference, Falwell said on Tuesday, was “scheduled on short notice” after nighttime phone calls between him and the governor “for at least a week.”

Watch the press conference below:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0NF3bZLUh0 (/ integrated)