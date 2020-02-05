Families block one of five organ donations and ignore deceased wishes

According to new figures from the Dutch Transplantation Foundation, relatives stop almost every fifth organ donation, even though the deceased has given permission to use their organs.

Last year, 250 people donated one or more organs after their death, an 8% decrease from 2018. However, this is within the normal fluctuations in donations, said foundation director Bernadette Haase.

However, the fact that relatives refused to refuse to donate in 19% of cases is a “worrying development” and without a clear explanation, said Haase.

In 2018, 12% of relatives refused to allow organ donation, even though the deceased had noted their wishes in the organ donation register.

There are now 1,271 people on the waiting list for an organ, an increase of 6% over the previous year. MEPs will debate organ donation on Wednesday.

The new organ donation law, which came into force in July last year, provides for a “yes” register, which includes all those who have not expressly stated that they do not want to donate their organs.

The law gives families the opportunity to intervene. VVD MP Ockje Tellegen told AD that apparently many people have not yet released their personal positions and that this could make the problem more difficult for relatives facing the death of a loved one.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.