Families, companies create their own Gasparilla parade traditions

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Gasparilla has had a long tradition in Tampa since 1904.

Since then, families and businesses have created their own traditions around the parade that draws hundreds of thousands to Tampa Bay.

Gary Burgraff and his grandchildren built their own cars and were featured in the past Gasparilla parades.

“We won the best of the children’s parade five years ago,” said Burgraff.

On Saturday, Gary and his eight grandchildren came to the Gasparilla Parade by boat from their former watercraft to watch from the sidelines, a tradition they have maintained for years.

“We have eight grandchildren down here, one of them has a birthday. We celebrate this every year on his birthday. We built this ship five years ago and bring it here every year, ”he said.

Then there is Carlos Gonzales, who runs a national grocer, La Autentica.

Gonzales, who travels across the country, says that La Autentica always stops in Tampa for Gasparilla.

“We’re on the go all over the US. We have been coming here since I was a teenager, I am 40 now, ”said Gonzales.

