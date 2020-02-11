Families of 2 barges killed in Louisiana crash sued owners

Photo: the lawyer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Families of two crew members who died in a ship collision on the Mississippi have filed an illegal death lawsuit against the owners of the boats. The ships are not seaworthy and the crash could have been avoided.

Matthew Brigalia and Shawn Pucheu were among the three crew members whose bodies were not recovered after their barge, the RC Creppel, sank in the river after the January 26 crash in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana.

Brigalia and Pucheu’s family members have submitted an unlawful death sentence to the Orleans Parish Civil Court.

The families are demanding compensation for pain and suffering, as well as economic loss, from Elite Towing, which owned RC Creppel, and American River Transportation, owner of Cooperative Spirit, a second ship in the collision.

American River Transportation lawyer David Flotte said he was working with investigators, but declined to comment. Elton Ford Duncan III, who is listed in the court records as a lawyer for Elite Towing, did not immediately return a phone message on Monday.

The Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.