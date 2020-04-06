Families of deceased woman killed by COVID-19 call for dress code on hospital visits

TORONTO –

Should patients with severe conditions for COVID-19 be allowed to visit? Hospitals all over the country include the question, and the family of a new patient after applying for national law.

Bernice Fiala, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday by fulfilling his dream of riding a motorcycle, is the first person from his community in southwestern Ontario to be operate the vacuum with the KEVID-19. She was admitted to the Chatham Kent Health Center on March 16. Her daughter Joanne King, a nurse, was allowed to see her every day in the hospital, until the law changed last Monday, banning all visitors. After a request to return to the hospital and the Office of Patient Services, the family was told a family member could be on Bernice’s side when the death “happened.”

For days, Joanne King held a caution in the hospital parking lot, waiting to be called. And when her phone rang early on April 3, with news that her mother was down, Joanne took a selfie and hurried to the hospital’s new wing.

In tears, Joanne recalled her mother at the last moment: “I hugged her. I kiss her. I said I was there for him. I said we were all there for him. I was just beside her, holding her hand, brushing her hair. Make sure his music is playing, and set everyone up so they can come with him. “

Like some hospitals across the country, the Chatham Kent Health Alliance has installed an iPad in the room, so families can be “comfortable” at their loved ones’ beds. Wanth her three brothers spent her last time on the iPad, Joanne taking care of her mother’s main characters.

“I signed her. It’s like oh, it’s 60. Of course not. She is 58. The four of us are together with our mom in her final seconds. It’s peaceful. Only one sigh. And then it was gone. ”

Bernice Fiala died at the age of 61 at the wedding. His daughter Joanne says her mother, a widow at age 43, and the father made a pact. “They promised them that they would be the only ones. It was time for her to be with him. So we said, Mom, we were there with dad. You have blossom and fresh coffee, and you have daddy. “

The Bernice family is worried about others who may not see the realities of the new world of eloquence in COVID-19 at this time. They are grateful for the incredible staff at the hospital, but insist on having a dress code across the board, so families do not waste time loving the end of the day. request a visit.

In Ontario there are no detailed instructions, only visitation in case of sudden death. In Nova Scotia, by contrast, every hospital has pointed out that a visitor is allowed when it is clear that the death is imminent, and a second person may enter the room when the person is ill “painful death.”

“I’m afraid this will happen to a few people there. They need to prepare themselves and advocate for their loved ones. You have to be strong and really advocate for your needs, ”Joanne said.

