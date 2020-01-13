Families of PS752 victims could follow the Ukrainian airline or Iran to claim compensation

Loading...

According to international lawyers, the families of the casualties on Flight PS752 are probably entitled to financial compensation, but can also achieve this through a comprehensive arrangement with the government of Iran.

The Revolutionary Guard of Iran shot down the Boeing 737-800 with the help of ground-to-air missiles, the Iranian leaders admitted on Saturday, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board. Fifty-seven of those who died were Canadian citizens, while dozens of others traveled to Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that he expects Iran to take full responsibility for the downing of the jetliner and said he would urge Iran to provide compensation on behalf of the people who lost their lives.

“A full and complete investigation must be conducted,” Trudeau said. “Families seek justice and accountability and deserve a close.”

Lawyers say that there are three main ways for family members to achieve financial compensation: through civil action, through the International Court of Justice or through international diplomacy.

Civil action

Vincent Genova, a lawyer from Toronto who deals with personal injury and aviation laws, said that the families of Canadian citizens and people with ties to Canada can most likely start civil proceedings in a Canadian court against Ukraine International Airlines, the operator of Flight PS752.

Genova said family members can prove that the plane was negligent and should have canceled the flight due to the security situation in the region.

“I think most people are quite shocked that the plane was allowed to take off in a war zone and certainly a dangerous time given the political climate in that region,” Genoa said.

Just a few hours before the flight started, Iran had launched a rocket attack on two military bases in Iraq with US and Canadian soldiers, in retaliation for the American murder of General Qassem Solemeini, who was in charge of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

On Saturday, the Iranian army said the plane was being mistaken for a “hostile target,” and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed “human error.”

Note: Trudeau’s statement Saturday after the admission of Tehran shot down flight PS752

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a press conference in Ottawa on Saturday and said that Iran must take “full responsibility” and that a full and complete investigation must be conducted. 06:12

Whether a Canadian court has jurisdiction for a case such as this depends on the passenger’s ticket and the escape route, according to Joe Fiorante, a lawyer from Vancouver who specializes in aviation legislation.

Fiorante said that people traveling to Canada with a one-way ticket or returning to Canada with a return ticket would fall under the Montreal Convention, an international treaty signed by Canada and Ukraine, but not Iran.

According to the Convention, airlines are responsible for compensating the families of victims in the event of an “accident” that is broadly defined and would include a rocket attack, Fiorante said.

Families are entitled to demonstrable damage up to an initial threshold of $ 232,000 without having to prove a mistake.

Compensation covers, at a minimum, items such as funeral expenses and lost property, but can be extended to include loss of future income and other damages related to the loss of a loved one.

A final amount would be determined in the court where the complaint is filed, Fiorante said.

“Unfortunately, like all other civil disputes, these cases can take years to resolve,” Fiorante said. “There will be some very complicated questions about whether Ukraine Airlines has a defense against the claim based on the events that led to the crash,” he said.

International court

A second possible way to compensate victims’ families is through the International Court of Justice.

The government of Canada could file a claim against the Iranian government in that court for restoration, Fiorante said.

In 1989, the Iranian government made such a claim against the United States for the shooting of Iran Air Flight 655. That flight was en route from Tehran to Dubai when two ground-to-air missiles launched by the US Navy cruiser USS Vincennes brought it down over the Iranian territorial waters.

All 290 people on board were killed.

The international lawsuit continued for years, but eventually the US government finally agreed to pay $ 131 million in damages to Iran and the families of the victims.

“The lawyers want much more information about all the circumstances related to this crash, but that’s a way that is certainly open to the government of Canada,” FIante said.

Diplomacy

Ultimately, the solution to this problem can be worked out through international diplomacy.

The Iranian government could conclude an agreement with other concerned governments, including Canada, including compensation for the families of victims.

The Toronto lawyer, Genova, used the example of the Pan Am Flight 103, which exploded on December 21, 1988 over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people.

The investigation into that crash revealed that a Libyan intelligence agent was guilty of planning the attack and the US imposed a series of sanctions on Libya.

Years later, the Libyan government accepted responsibility as part of a broader deal that lifted international sanctions.

“Much of it was created by geopolitical pressure,” Genova said. “I think there will be similar actions against the Iranian government until they make up for their recognition of debt.”

There are already signs that this is the case.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne has an international working group of countries whose citizens have died on the plane. Members include representatives from the United Kingdom, Sweden, Canada and Afghanistan. The purpose of the group is to coordinate a response and share information about the research.

Members of the working group had a telephone conversation yesterday in which they all discussed the need for justice, including compensation for victims, according to a reading from the Champagne office.