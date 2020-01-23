Families with double income and children benefit most from tax changes

Working parents with children, according to calculations by the Nibud Family Spending Institute, benefit most from the tax and premium changes that were introduced earlier this year.

Couples with children have around 1.5% to 2.5% more time for a month, but some benefit up to 4.5%, according to Nibud calculations. The agency has made income impact estimates for 117 different family situations.

A family with double income and two children and a combined gross monthly salary of € 40,000 would earn € 143 more a month, said Nibud. A single freelancer with an income of € 40,000 has € 49 more a month.

Pensioners and beneficiaries will see the smallest increase in disposable income – in many cases, no more than 1%, said Nibud.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.