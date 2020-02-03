Families with young sons have to be deported to Turkey after 30 years

The Netherlands will push a Turkish family back to Turkey after 30 years, including the sons born here aged 18 and 15.

The State Council, the highest administrative court in the country, has ruled in favor of the immigration authority IND, which wants to send the family back because Father Recep Aslan does not have proper residence papers.

Aslan came to the Netherlands 30 years ago and worked in a restaurant that went bankrupt in 2014. It turned out that he did not have a residence permit and the family must now be deported.

“The future of these children is being torn apart,” lawyer Frank van Haren told local broadcaster AT5. “But we no longer have legal options. The only remaining option is to bring the case to the European Court of Justice, but I don’t assess our chances. “

In 2017, the former Mayor of Amsterdam Eberhard van der Laan wrote to the Ministry of Justice asking for mercy. In 2018, a court ruled in her favor. However, the immigration authority turned to the State Council, which has now made the final decision.

Erdem Alsan, 15, told AT5 he was afraid to move to Turkey. “I don’t really speak the language and I have no friends there,” he said. “I have no idea what it is waiting for. It is a very different country than the Netherlands. “

