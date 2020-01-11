Family: 2 suspects arrested in the United States in connection with the Mexican border murders

Loading...

MEXICO (KABC) – Relatives of nine American binational women and children killed in northern Mexico in November said Thursday that US officials had announced the detention of two suspects in the United States.

Bryan LeBaron said U.S. officials told the family that two suspects had been detained in the U.S., but did not specify the role they played in the November 4 ambush attack.

Earlier this week, prosecutors said more than 40 suspects have now been identified in connection with the murders of the extended families Langford and LeBaron, who have lived in northern Mexico for decades. Family members suspect that the gunshot attack may have been a case of false identity by men armed with the drug cartel.

They consider themselves Mormons but are not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Many have dual Mexican-American nationality.

No less than 13 other members of La Mora – a decades-old colony in Sonora state founded as an offshoot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – were missing after the attack on a convoy of three SUVs carrying community members, said a family member who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

The parent said he had located the burnt-out and bullet-proof SUV containing the remains of his nephew’s wife and four children – 6-month-old twin babies and two other children aged 8 and 10.

The prosecution did not provide further details on the 40 suspects, many of whom are apparently only known by their nicknames.

Prosecutors reported last week that three men were arrested and charged with organized crime for drug-related crimes, although none have apparently yet been charged with homicide in the case.

They said four other suspects were under house arrest. The name of a suspect announced by federal prosecutors on Monday partly corresponds to the police chief of the city of Janos, Chihuahua, near the place of the killings. Local media reported that the police chief was in the pay of the La Linea drug gang.

Julian LeBaron, who lost relatives and friends in the ambush, confirmed that the police chief had been arrested and added: “It should be very worrying for everyone.”

“Who controls them?” LeBaron asked. “He (the police chief) has been there for 13 years,” he said, wondering how state officials couldn’t find out that the man was working for a drug cartel.

It would not be the first time that members of the separatist church have been attacked in northern Mexico, where their ancestors settled – often in the state of Chihuahua – decades ago.

In 2009, Benjamin LeBaron, an anti-crime activist who was related to those killed in the attack, was murdered in the neighboring state of Chihuahua.

