Family: a man shot dead in Oildale died in his father’s arms; evening scheduled tonight

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The family of Roger Archer Jr, 33, who was shot on Sunday, said he recently accepted Jesus Christ into his life.

On January 19, the family told KGET that Archer was with his girlfriend when two individuals came and shot him.

“A girl and a guy they didn’t recognize came over and shot her,” said Archers’ brother Rafael Oviedo.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in a trailer park on block 200 on Beardsley Avenue on Sunday morning. When MPs arrived at Manes RV Park in Oildale, they found Archer suffering from a gunshot wound. According to family members, Archer died in his father’s arms.

“If he had his last dollar in his pocket and you needed it … he would give it to you,” said Oviedo. “He always helps people.”

The family shares that Archer had a difficult childhood and cannot understand who would hurt him. Just two years ago, her mother passed away and since then, she has been trying to cope with the loss.

“She was our therapist, our confidant, our everything about us,” said Oviedo.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Archer had developed an interest in God and spirituality. The family says he was able to receive Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior just before his death.

According to the family, Archer suffered from epilepsy which occasionally made him depressed. A vigil with dozens of notes from loved ones hangs along the fence of Manes RV Park on Beardsley Avenue.

“He always said people didn’t care, but if he could only see … people cared,” said Oviedo.

A vigil will be held Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Manes RV Park on Beardsley Avenue.

At present, the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this matter, we invite you to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

The family has set up a donation page on Facebook to help with funeral expenses.