Family, activists call for criminal prosecution of officer who killed man in Gardena

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Almost two years after a police shootout in Gardena, family members and activists are calling for action.

A demonstration took place outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse as protesters called on the district attorney to file a complaint against Gardena, a police officer who shot and killed Kenneth Ross Jr., 25.

Video from camera and dash camera shows when Michael Robbins, the Gardena police officer who killed Ross, fired his gun as Ross ran police through a park on 11 April 2018.

Investigators said the officers were originally responding to a gunshot when they encountered Ross running away. The police alleged that he did not follow the orders after being ordered to stop several times. Ross died on the scene.

Investigators say police found a pistol in Ross’ pocket. Ross’ family contests this.

“They said he had a gun. We have a video of his fall,” said family attorney Haytham Faraj. “They then handcuffed him to search him. They searched him. They can’t find anything.”

Ross’ mother Fouzia Almarou said she was at the protest to seek justice for her son.

The family filed a civil rights complaint against Robbins last year. Gardena police say they can’t say too much because the case is still in dispute.

“It is important for us to be transparent, which is why we have published the video of the critical incident. Although the incident is regrettable, the case has already been decided by the DA office”, a Garden Police said in part.

Los Angeles County Attorney Jackie Lacey also commented, offering condolences to the family and saying in a statement that reads in part: his gun and his attempt to run away from the police. After a full review of the facts, my office determined that the officer had acted lawfully in self-defense since he believed that Mr. Ross was an active shooter. ”

