Family and cadets pay tribute to Nominal Legend

The family and collaborators of the late rapper Cadet paid tribute to the artist on the day of the release of his famous posthumous album “The Rated Legend”.

Cadet, real name Blaine Cameron Johnson, died in a car crash while on the road to a concert in Staffordshire last August. He was 28 years old. “Rating Legend” was released and was produced by Krept of Krept & Konan – a cadet’s cousin.

“I’m firmly tuned and will keep Cadet’s name alive and make sure I can continue what he started and achieved because I know how much it meant to him,” said Krept, who also did A&R on the record and appeared on the track ‘Dopeboy’. “To work on this project was out of love and admiration, just hearing the random tracks he recorded and turning it into a full – blown work.

“Cadet recorded such good music that it would be bad if she didn’t do it. Cadet loved it so much that filling in the missing poems or hooks from invited artists was easy to do to finish this album. All the producers and artists did it for free. It’s love. The cadet will love this album just as much as we do. He has versatility and really shows his range of artist. With this album, the Cadets’ legacy will continue, his name will continue to live. “

He added: “I loved every minute of making this album with our family. You will hear why it is already underrated …”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-ctfskfzy8 [/ embed]

Meanwhile, cadet father Paul Johnson said: “For me, completing this album was my way of making sure his old and new fans continue to inspire my son’s talent, creativity and passion for doing what he likes best. in the world “performs with his alte-ego cadet.

“This album gives us an opportunity to get to know Blaine Cameron Johnson and Cadet in the most convenient place, behind the microphone.”

Cadet’s sister Chandler called the release of the album “successful because we deliver it to fans and what Blanc would do.”

“I think the whole process is open to me for the people who helped,” Chandler said. “I literally overflow and can’t thank them for all their hard work and dedication over the last 12 months. Literally unconditional love for them all, for everyone who helped the albums. And, really, it just helped the underrated legend become a legend more on his own.

“I just hope everyone likes it; I hope there are many more to come, but I very much hope that everyone will be able to see the growth and change and the hard work that Blaine put into it, starting with music, until literally the day he died . “

Chip, which is included in the album “Gimme Space”, expressed for the “passion” of the rapper and the ability to freestyle.

“I ran into a Cad once when everyone was messing around on the Internet,” said Chip. “He did nothing but honor me and shook my hand. The respect was mutual. We want us to have that rhythm when he was still in this physical realm, but his legacy will live on.”

Meanwhile, Wretch 32, who borrows the “Still” vocal on the record, said it was “proud to play the cadet album.” “I feel he is just starting his career, so being part of his discography was a pleasure,” he added.

The cadet died last February. CREDIT: C Brandon / Redferns

The Bangerz Certified prepared “Support Me” from the record and went on to describe Cadet as “the best guy you could meet”.

“He was very humble in his stuff, about his music, and he was just there ready to work as a person,” Bangers said. “Cadet was such an artist with no boundaries. There was no limit to who could listen to his music, who could become his fan and appreciate his creativity. No matter what music you go to, Graham, Hip Hop, R&B, Jazz It doesn’t matter if you live and are human and are experiencing all the emotions that we all do.

“The Cadet received the amazing gift of breaking down these concepts, these everyday life concepts, so strange and cool, young, fresh.”

Mr Wonda, who released the track ‘Trust’ Em ‘, said he simply “had to contribute to the album.”

“We came together, we said we would do it by force, we would make it a team,” Wanda said. “If I hadn’t been on this tape, he would have been crazy. If you know him, you know me. When we first started, there was literally nobody there, it was me and him. So, what does that mean for me a cadet? Like in this family, he’s literally family. “

In a five-star review of Nominal Legend, NME wrote: “It hurts to consider Cadet a star, but it is the determined, determined talent of one of the most successful undergrounds in south London, who has always been afraid to tell his mind.”

The driver behind the wheel of a white minivan crashed into a Cadet rapper in a fatal crash in 2019 was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison in January.