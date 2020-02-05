Family and friends remember the life of Rosemary’s Family Creamery co-founder Frank DeMarco

Posted: feb 5, 2020 / 1:54 p.m. PST / Updated: feb 5, 2020 / 1:54 p.m. PST

Frank DeMarco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A long-term local ice cream store closed on Wednesday to ask one of their own to rest. On Wednesday, the family of Rosemary’s Family Creamery co-founder Frank DeMarco held services for him at the Saint-François-d’Assise Catholic Church.

Dozens gathered in St. Francis to pay tribute to DeMarco who has been a resident of Bakersfield for 35 years. His beloved ice cream store delighted many local residents as former employees came from afar to visit DeMarco one last time.

“I am so delighted that our former employees, our old friends, our new friends … everyone came today,” said DeMarco’s wife Rosemary DeMarco.

DeMarco was born on Staten Island, New York in 1930 and opened Rosemary’s on November 27, 1984. Rosemary’s is one of Bakersfield’s long-standing businesses, proud to have built relationships with the community over the years.

“I did a lot of work, but it was personality personality,” said DeMarco. “He loved his customers and his best thing was … good customer relations.”

The family informed KGET that the store will remain open and hopes to do so for many years to come.