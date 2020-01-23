Family and neighbors react after several shots with children were fired at the York County home

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY – A mysterious shot that was fired in a hidden area of ​​York County has caused the police to work overtime to solve the case.

Spring Garden police answered a call on block 400 on Devon Road on Wednesday evening.

More than half a dozen bullets hit the house, including windows and an outdoor light pole.

Some of these bullets even penetrated walls and furniture.

A family with children was in the house at the time, but luckily no one was injured.

Although the family did not want to speak to Fox43 on camera, they told us that the experience was terrifying. They said that it was difficult for them to sleep overnight.

A man who recently moved into the house next door says he finds the whole situation difficult to believe.

“There were three patrol cars outside the door, and my fiance mentioned that she thought she heard gunshots, but I had no idea,” said Jeff Boblitz, her care in choosing a good residential area and suddenly, three weeks later, gunshots are literal next to you, “he added.

Others who have been living in the area for some time claim to have always felt safe in the neighborhood.

“Everyone is communicative and positive and it’s cozy,” said Thalia Julius. “I’m worried about them [the family] because I’m thinking about what’s going to happen, were they purposeful or was it a mistake?”

The police cannot confirm whether the family was selected as the target or whether they were the victim of a separate incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Persons with information about the incident are asked to contact the Spring Garden Township Police Department at 717-843-0851 or 911.