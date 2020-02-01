Family Calls For Pedestrian Safety After Fresno Man In Wheelchair Killed And Killed By Car

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Carlos Rodriguez’s mission is to create change.

It’s been a week since her brother, Ronnie Rodriguez, was hit and killed on a part of Brawley near McKinley in Fresno.

According to police, Ronnie was traveling in his wheelchair on the shoulder of the road when a vehicle hit him from behind.

Candles are now held where his life was taken.

“I ask for a minimum of four feet from the white line. I think it’s not excessive,” says Carlos.

There are no sidewalks in the area, so Carlos says his brother had no choice but to drive on the street.

Fresno city council member and president Miguel Arias – who represents the area – says he agrees and thinks the city should go further, not just adding a shoulder, but a sidewalk.

Currently, he is trying to determine if the city has jurisdiction over the region.

“If we do, then we will find the resources to build a sidewalk, so that will not happen to another person,” says Arias.

According to Arias, certain parts of this district were annexed to the city after the urbanization of certain areas.

This has created a complex mosaic of land, with some roads controlled by the city and others by the county.

If the city does not control the space, repairing the area may be more difficult.

“The county does not build sidewalks, so they would leave it until the city annexed the area or until a developer built a new development,” says Arias.

Carlos says these problems should come after security. He urges the two parties to come together and help his community.

“It is not the city or the county, it is the community, we are all a community and there should be no division.”

Arias says that in the past, the city and the county have worked together to install temporary asphalt sidewalks in similar areas.

This could also be a temporary solution here.

