Family Feud candidate explains that Popeye’s favorite food is chicken

Let’s make a few things clear: I don’t share this mistake because I have a deep fascination with Canadian game shows (though I’m sure they are a fool). I don’t share this mistake either because I have a deep admiration for Popeye (though I’m sure he is an endearing guy). I share this mistake because I have a deep, twisted sense of malicious glee and love to see people who are self-confident. Enter Eve.

A few days ago, Eve battled Logan over a final question after no family had scored more than 300 points. The person with the correct answer would win the game … and a handy $ 11,000 (CA $ 10,000).

The last hurdle: “Name Popeye’s favorite food.”

The result:

Popeye’s favorite food is … chicken? #familyfeudcanada #surveysays #goodanswer #chicken

I don’t know what’s even more incredible: Eve confidently spat out “chickeeEEEeen” while doing a small, strapless number. The Dubois family stood there, frozen, in complete dismay, or Eve’s “I screwed it up” face:

Me after being read.

Eva represents the moment when you get into a situation with blind self-confidence and then pay the consequences. In fact, there is a bit of Eva in all of us, and for that we have to bow to Eva, a new international treasure and honorary citizen of Australia.

We are an assignable icon.

Image:

