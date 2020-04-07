Family Meals and Fantasies of Future Dinner Parties: NPR

Resurrecting family meals is one of the “precious little good things” that comes from the COVID-19 pandemic, says food writer Sam Sifton.

As billions of people around the world face stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19, family dinners – and breakfasts and lunches – are back on track. Sam Sifton, the former New York Times food editor who calls the move to family meals one of the “precious little good things” that are happening as a result of the pandemic.

“Most of us are really experiencing the joy of eating together with the family regularly,” he says. “To me, it was a kind of joy among all the sorrow.”

Sifton was recently promoted to assistant leadership editor of The Times, overseeing his culture and lifestyle, but he continues to write about food and its role in helping people cope. with pandemic isolation. His new book, See You on Sunday, was inspired by the idea that regular gathering and feeding of friends and family is psychologically and spiritually nourishing.

“We are coming together for the purpose of sustenance, for the purpose of almost literal communion,” he says. “If you do it regularly enough, you see a change in your relationship with both cooking and people – and maybe you see a change in yourself and how you view the world.”

Sifton emphasizes that now is not the time for dinner. Instead, he stays home, enjoys meals with his own nuclear family – and boasts about the other side of the pandemic, when he can safely host a big Sunday meal. His ideal after-coronavirus holiday? A giant pot of steamed clams.

“Everyone crowds together around it when it’s done, shoulders touching and people reaching for each other to get to the pulled butter and cut pieces of bread to sink into the broth,” he says. “That’ll be cheerful when that happens.”

Highlights

About how people are cooking both adventurously and pragmatically during the pandemic

Sam Sifton’s new book, See You on Sunday, promotes the spiritual benefit of eating with friends and family.

This may be a time to be more adventurous. It is also, conversely, a time to be simple. At The New York Times and NYT Cooking (our recipe site and app), we are seeing real-time play in what people are looking for and what people are asking us for. You see people, on the one hand, trying to hone their skills in making sourdough bread, and on the other wondering which is the easiest and easiest way to get a can of beans on the table to feed the family.

And I think that’s kind of neat, actually, that we can keep these two things in mind at once. These projects that we try to execute over the hours and days and then also: How will I do this quickly and quickly and cheaply and with what is available? And I hope we can answer both.

Who improvises with limited pantry items

I rely on these magical potions scattered – ranging from peanut butter, to pickled peppers, to soy sauce, to maple syrup – to convey flavor notes on anything that makes things worse. Simple Jane’s happen at the bottom of the fridge crisper.

I think it depends on what’s in the pantry. … I’m not like many of my colleagues (who) are a true chef. I’m a pretty good cook and can follow any recipe you throw at me. I can work for a chef, but I can’t close my eyes and open up amazing combinations and flavors like someone like (food columnist) Melissa Clark can do for the New York Times. Instead, I rely on these magical potions scattered – ranging from peanut butter, to pickled peppers, to soy sauce, maple syrup – to convey flavor notes on anything that makes things worse. ‘Jane plain happens at the bottom of the crisis refrigerator. … And sometimes it doesn’t work.

When open to replacements

I think a lot of people – myself included – write recipes, because if you follow them, you will get the result you found and that I want you to have. But if you replace along the way, you may end up with something you like – and that is even better. We joke about this a lot in the Times … about people who say, “I tried chicken, but I didn’t have chicken, so I used sardines, and this is a weird recipe.” Your mileage may vary. But using the spices you have or the flavors you have on hand is more than perfectly good. He is well received. It is what we should do. It is in the nature of cooking often and being confident about what you are doing.

On the versatility of canned fish

I love canned fish now. There are so many different things you can do with critics. If they are anchovy, I use them as a condiment. They add this kind of salty umami pop to everything. I like sardines on crackers with a little mayonnaise and some hot sauce. … With tuna, there is so much you can do, particularly if the tuna is good quality, then it can be a stand-alone type. If not, if it’s just supermarket tuna, it’s still pretty good. Mix it in a tuna salad with a little mayo, maybe with a little curry powder if you have something going on, a curry tuna salad is really terrible. …

I find those canned fish of all varieties to be immensely helpful in bringing variety into your diet and also great tasting. I bet you, if you look deep enough, there can be a chopped can of tuna in the back (of the cupboard), and add that to a tomato sauce and lunch. Spaghetti is best at this time for that addition.

Who rarely buys because of the virus, and is looking for stretching ingredients

I try to go as rarely as possible for the market to store, and when I do, I try not to buy like a panicky person. But I want stretchy meals.

I think we should go out to the shop as little as possible. I think social distance means … that we shouldn’t all be stepping into the shop every night as if we were living in imaginary Paris to pick up our daily baguette and a couple of duck’s feet for dinner. . Life is not like that now. I try to go as rarely as possible for the market to store, and when I do, I try not to buy like a panicky person. But I want stretchy meals. If I could find a pork shoulder that could be made four meals a week, well, that’s fine. If I could land starches and grains to put next to those various pork dishes, I’m happy. …

I am cooking with a lot of cabbage now. I think that’s why I like cabbage for its ability to be many things, including once you get rid of those outer leaves … you have all that tender, fresh, clean, perfect flesh inside that makes it beautiful, crunchy, raw sweetness on your plate at a time when sometimes fresh vegetables are few and far between.

On how the pandemic impacted the restaurant industry

Our reporters are laser-focused right now on this issue, and they’ve been back on paper with a report … which suggested that it would be unreasonable to think of 70 percent of independent restaurants in The United States can be shut down by a coronavirus pandemic. And that’s a shocking number. The size of the restaurant industry in the United States – the restaurant industry outside the fast food industry – is gigantic. And it has ripple effects across the country with small farms, larger farms, fishermen, wine sellers, all manner of related businesses that will suffer.

We had a story to talk about … with a woman whose business is providing flowers for restaurants. It’s gone. You think about laundry services – it’s gone. It’s really awesome. … If a restaurant can’t make wages, it can’t make rent. How long can they remain socially isolated and return to the same form? Everything will be different on the other side of it – everything.

About the importance of communal food – even if it’s just at home with your family

I have written a book that says it invites as many people (as many as you can), and you can always welcome the stranger. I believe in passion. But that is not something we can do now. But I guarantee my argument goes to those of us who are stuck at home now: that it’s not always easy to put that meal on the table at night these days, because it happens every single night.

But there is something about repetition. There is something about doing this that I think will bring a measure of something good to those who can see it for what it is: that it is an act of giving to others – that eating food is important, because you serve others, even if the person you are serving is super annoying right now because you have been living with them for four weeks.

Sam Briger and Mooj Zadie produced and edited the audio of this interview. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Beth Novey adapted it for the Web.