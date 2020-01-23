Family members find dogs eating man’s body inside Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA – An investigation into the death is underway after officers and family members find dogs eating the body of a man in a house in Philadelphia.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene where they found three large dogs mutilating the body of their owner.

“When I knocked on the door, the dogs came to the window, I didn’t know he had three dogs,” said the victim’s sister.

Unaware of how dangerous pets were, first responders waited for animal control.

Police and a family member confirm that when looking inside a window, they saw the body of a man who had been partially eaten by the dogs.

Animal control arrived and one by one removed the three dogs from the house. Two 10-month-old Cane Corso / Bull Mastiff mix and their mother.

“Have you known them as dangerous in the past?” asked journalist Jeff Chirico.

“No,” said a family member.

The victim’s family says that he was 67 years old and that he was not in good health. The police cannot confirm how he died or his identity at this time.

It is not clear if the dogs killed the man initially, or if they were hungry after the death of the man and had not been fed for some time.

